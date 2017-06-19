Viavi Reports Q4, Full Year

MILPITAS, Calif. -- Fourth Quarter:

Viavi (NASDAQ: VIAV) today reported results for its fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended July 1, 2017. Amounts presented below are on a continuing operations basis unless otherwise noted.

GAAP net revenue was $198.1 million, with net income of $12.1 million, or $0.05 per share. Prior quarter GAAP net revenue was $196.0 million, with net income of $26.0 million or $0.11 per share. GAAP net revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016 was $224.1 million, with net loss of $(64.5) million, or $(0.28) per share which included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $91.4 million related to our Service Enablement segment ("SE").

Non-GAAP net revenue was $198.1 million, with net income of $26.9 million, or $0.12 per share. Prior quarter non-GAAP net revenue was $196.0 million, with net income of $21.9 million, or $0.09 per share. Non-GAAP net revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016 was $224.1 million, with net income of $23.8 million, or $0.10 per share.

"Fiscal year 2017 saw continuous improvement in our year-on-year EPS as we focused on the quality of our revenues and reduced operating expenses, culminating with a strong finish in Q4 net income profitability," said Oleg Khaykin, Viavi's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Notable highlights during the year included restructuring our SE segment and positioning our OSP segment for the 3D sensing opportunity."

Khaykin added, "Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, we will continue to focus on revenue quality improvement and profit diversification, as we manage the cyclical business challenges to our core businesses. We are focusing on stabilizing and reversing the NSE revenue trend, aided by the expected recovery in North American service providers spend and our revamped product strategy. We also expect to realize initial 3D sensing revenue in the first half of fiscal 2018 with a greater ramp in the second half. The new revenue opportunity is timely and is expected to balance the typical business cyclicality of the anti-counterfeiting products."

GAAP net revenue for fiscal 2017 was $811.4 million, with net income of $165.3 million, or $0.70 per share. GAAP net revenue for fiscal 2016 was $906.3 million, with net loss of $(50.4) million, or $(0.22) per share which again included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $91.4 million related to SE.

Non-GAAP net revenue for fiscal 2017 was $811.4 million, with net income of $94.1 million, or $0.40 per share. Non-GAAP net revenue for fiscal 2016 was $906.3 million, with net income of $90.0 million, or $0.38 per share.

Business Outlook for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2018

For the first quarter of fiscal 2018 ending September 30, 2017, the Company expects non-GAAP net revenue to be between $173 million to $193 million and non-GAAP earnings per share to be $0.06 to $0.09. With respect to our expectations above, the Company has not reconciled non-GAAP net income per share to GAAP net income (loss) per share in this press release because it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate estimate of certain reconciling items described in the "Use of Non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures" section below and the information is not available without unreasonable effort as a result of the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amounts of certain items, including gain or loss on debt extinguishment and certain charges arising from acquisition and integration. In addition, the Company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc.