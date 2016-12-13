Viavi Reports Fiscal Q2

MILPITAS, Calif. -- Second Quarter:

Viavi (NASDAQ: VIAV) today reported results for its second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2016.

Amounts presented below are on a continuing operations basis unless otherwise noted.

GAAP net revenue was $206.5 million, with net income of $49.2 million, or $0.21 per share. Prior quarter GAAP net revenue was $210.8 million, with net income of $78.0 million or $0.33 per share. GAAP net revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2016 was $232.1 million, with net income of $1.0 million, or $0.01 per share.

Non-GAAP net revenue was $206.5 million, with net income of $23.6 million, or $0.10 per share. Prior quarter non-GAAP net revenue was $210.8 million, with net income of $21.7 million, or $0.09 per share. Non-GAAP net revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2016 was $232.1 million, with net income of $25.0 million, or $0.11 per share.

"We are pleased with our fiscal 2Q results as we exceeded our EPS guidance range and delivered non-GAAP EPS at $0.10," said Oleg Khaykin, Viavi's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This was driven by good execution in NSE and OSP as both business segments exceeded the high end of the non-GAAP operating margin guidance."

Khaykin added, "We are executing to the plan laid out during our September 2016 Analyst Day. We are strengthening our NE core instruments business and scaling down to a more focused SE business. Our recently announced restructuring plan puts us on course to achieve our stated medium-term financial model. OSP revenue is expected to recover in second half fiscal 2017 with opportunities to leverage our optical coatings technologies into new markets in fiscal year 2018."

Business Outlook for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2017

For the third quarter of fiscal 2017 ending April 1, 2017, the Company expects non-GAAP net revenue to be between $188 million to $204 million and non-GAAP earnings per share to be $0.06 to $0.08. With respect to our expectations above, the Company has not reconciled non-GAAP net income per share to GAAP net income (loss) per share in this press release because it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate estimate of certain reconciling items described in the "Use of Non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures" section below and the information is not available without unreasonable effort as a result of the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amounts of certain items, including restructuring and related charges and gain on sale of investments. In addition, the Company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

