VeEX Launches WiFi Test Module

FREMONT, Calif. -- VeEX Inc., a global leader in Telecom, CATV, Fiber, Transport and Broadband Access, today announced the launch of its MTTplus-900 Air Expert Module.

The Air Expert Module for the MTTplus platform is equipped with 802.11ac 3x3 radio capabilities to discover the network’s Access Points, Clients and Channels. Featuring both WiFi and wired Ethernet interfaces as well as a dedicated spectrum analyzer, the Air Expert Module removes the need to carry various dedicated pieces of test equipment. It covers all aspects of the installation and maintenance processes, from RF network discovery and survey, to troubleshooting and traffic load performance testing.

“With countless deployments including residential, private or public Hotspots and managed networks, WiFi is both a source of great opportunities and challenges for carriers,” said Eve Danel, Sr. Product Manager for VeEX. “Customer expectations are high but they have very limited knowledge of the technologies’ environmental limitations or best practices, leading to numerous service calls. The Air Expert provides the perfect test solution, as it combines many WiFi tool functionalities into a standalone, compact and easy-to-use platform,” she added.

The Air Expert provides the tools necessary for 802.11 a,b,g,n,ac WiFi network and clients discovery, with easy-to-understand alerts to help pinpoint configuration or performance issues. The Level Tracking function surveys the facility and adds location information to the measurements, creating a complete record of the facility walk through.

The module is also equipped with a dedicated RF spectrum analyzer for the 2.4G and 5G frequency bands – where many highly disruptive and intermittent WiFi performance issues can be traced to non-WiFi interferers. Unless technicians are armed with an RF spectrum analyzer, they will be powerless in detecting these interference sources since traditional WiFi network scanning tools can only discover 802.11 WiFi devices.

Going beyond RF network measurements, the Air Expert’s V-Perf upload and download traffic test evaluates the network’s performance under traffic load and measures QoE parameters from an end user’s point of view. Technicians can quickly establish whether the achieved upload and download rates meet SLA requirements and readiness for high bandwidth traffic like audio and video streaming, with pre-configured profiles for common applications (Netflix, YouTube, Skype, VoIP, etc.).

To test the WiFi Backhaul or act as a responder for WiFi Performance test, the Air Expert is optionally fitted with an RJ45 10/100/1000BaseT Ethernet interface and an SFP 1000Base-X interface. In addition the wired interface offers Power over Ethernet (PoE) testing capabilities.

VeEX Inc.