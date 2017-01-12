UNH-IOL Offers In-house Automation Platform for Gfast & DSL Testing

DURHAM, N.H. -- The University of New Hampshire InterOperability Lab (UNH-IOL), an independent provider of broad-based testing and standards conformance solutions for the networking industry, recently announced their automated Gfast and DSL test tool, Test Sentinel, is available to the public. With the number of certified-interoperable Gfast products continuing to rise, the test software allows member and non-member companies the ability to test their products in-house before applying for the Broadband Forum Gfast Certification Program. Additionally, Test Sentinel can also run automated testing according to the Broadband Forum TR-114, TR-100, and TR-067 test plans.

Test Sentinel has been used in the UNH-IOL Gfast and DSL Testing Service for over five years to enhance and validate cross-vendor interoperability, performance, and conformance to standards testing. By publicly offering this tool, companies can increase confidence in their products by allowing them to perform repeatable in-house testing with instant access to an online results database.

”The UNH-IOL team has years of experience working with our customers and test & measurement partners to perform DSL and Gfast testing.” Said Lincoln Lavoie, Senior Engineer Broadband Technologies, “Test Sentinel makes this knowhow commercially available to the industry, improving QA and R&D testing and streamlining the process to interoperable deployments.”

To support the vision of becoming the world's premier data networking resource, the UNH-IOL starting offering testing solutions to companies back in 2013 with the release of the IOL INTACT Software for IPv6 Testing. The UNH-IOL continues to be seen as an industry leader and trusted source for interoperable solutions for all companies alike.

Test Sentinel is now available through various test package options, learn more on the Products and Solutions page. Advanced debugging and failure analysis is also provided through the UNH-IOL DSL and Gfast Testing Service Memberships.

University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (IOL)