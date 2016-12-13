Spirent Boasts First 200G Ethernet Test System

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Spirent Communications Plc (LSE: SPT), an industry leader in test and measurement, today announced the world’s first 200G Ethernet Test System.This additional Ethernet speed is enabled by new 50G electrical interfaces, which allows the deployment of cost-effective 50G links from high performance servers to a new generation of switches and routers. Within these devices, 50G interfaces can easily be combined to build higher speed connections to other systems within the data center or out to the cloud.

According to the IEEE, 200G will be the next area for explosive growth in the Ethernet ecosystem due to the insatiable demand for more bandwidth in mobile devices, high-speed data center servers, internet-enabled entertainment (especially video), cloud computing and social media.

“The 200G Ethernet speed heavily leverages 100G 4x25G NRZ technology now shipping in high volume. Its 4x50G PAM4 architecture re-uses 100G optical packaging and lasers. This enables near-term cost-effective volume deployment,” stated Chris Cole, Vice President of Advanced Development at Finisar.

