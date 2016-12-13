Keysight to Acquire Ixia for $1.6B

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) and Ixia (Nasdaq: XXIA) today announced a definitive agreement for Keysight to acquire Ixia in an all-cash transaction totaling approximately $1.6 billion in consideration, net of cash. The board of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction, which is anticipated to close no later than the end of October 2017 and is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ixia shareholders will receive $19.65 per share in cash. This represents a premium of approximately 45 percent to Ixia’s unaffected closing stock price on Dec. 1, 2016, the last trading day prior to media reports that Ixia was considering strategic alternatives, and a premium of approximately 38 percent to the Ixia’s unaffected 52-week high closing stock price for the period ended Dec. 1, 2016.

“The proposed acquisition of Ixia is in direct alignment with our strategy to transform Keysight for growth and is 100 percent complementary to our business,” said Ron Nersesian, Keysight president and CEO. “The combination creates a powerful innovation engine to fuel growth, expands our software-centric solutions and builds new opportunities through sales and technology leverage. Ixia also brings a world-class level of talent, and together, we will provide leading-edge solutions that address the fastest-growing communications and networking trends including 5G, IoT, visibility, security and application performance.”

The combination of Keysight and Ixia brings together two highly complementary companies to create an innovative force in leading-edge technologies that spans electronic design, device and network validation, and application and security performance. Ixia has a broad IP portfolio that encompasses network communications, visibility, application and security technologies with solutions deeply rooted in software. Additionally, Ixia’s IP includes extensive networking and wireless protocols that will extend Keysight’s position in wireless communications and create a unique combination of Layer 1 through 7 end-to-end solutions that address fast-growing segments of the 5G communications design and test ecosystem.

“We are confident that Keysight is the ideal partner to accelerate our growth initiatives and will continue to build upon our successful 20-year history,” said Bethany Mayer, Ixia president and CEO. “Ixia and Keysight share many of the same values including our dedication to innovation of leading-edge technologies, and commitment to operational excellence and financial discipline, which combine to create value for shareholders. We also have industry leading IP portfolios that are complementary, deep technical prowess and amazing teams. We believe that together, Ixia and Keysight have a tremendous opportunity to further strengthen our market leading positions and create unprecedented value for our customers, partners, employees and shareholders. The transaction also provides Ixia shareholders significant cash value at a substantial premium to market.”

Benefits of the Combination

Accelerates Keysight’s Growth by Creating a Powerful Innovation Engine: Enables a unique combination of Layer 1 through 7 end-to-end solutions for assessing performance from the mobile device to the data center and the cloud. Also expands Keysight’s software capabilities by adding engineering talent and software-centric solutions with a high gross-margin profile.

Enhances Scale, Expands SAM and Deepens Market Penetration: Increases Keysight’s SAM by approximately $2.5 billion and establishes a strong position in fast-growing segments. The combined company will serve over 100 countries around the world, and Keysight’s worldwide go-to-market strength and sales channel enables Ixia access to previously untapped non-US NEMs, particularly in Asia.

Combines Global Talent and Advances Innovation Culture: The combination brings together two world-class organizations with innovative culture and common values that will help drive strong collaboration and innovation.

Compelling Financial Profile: The combined company will have an attractive financial profile with enhanced cash flow driven by synergies, scale and improved revenue growth.