Keysight to Acquire Ixia for $1.6B

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) and Ixia (Nasdaq: XXIA) today announced a definitive agreement for Keysight to acquire Ixia in an all-cash transaction totaling approximately $1.6 billion in consideration, net of cash. The board of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction, which is anticipated to close no later than the end of October 2017 and is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals.
Under the terms of the agreement, Ixia shareholders will receive $19.65 per share in cash. This represents a premium of approximately 45 percent to Ixia’s unaffected closing stock price on Dec. 1, 2016, the last trading day prior to media reports that Ixia was considering strategic alternatives, and a premium of approximately 38 percent to the Ixia’s unaffected 52-week high closing stock price for the period ended Dec. 1, 2016.
“The proposed acquisition of Ixia is in direct alignment with our strategy to transform Keysight for growth and is 100 percent complementary to our business,” said Ron Nersesian, Keysight president and CEO. “The combination creates a powerful innovation engine to fuel growth, expands our software-centric solutions and builds new opportunities through sales and technology leverage. Ixia also brings a world-class level of talent, and together, we will provide leading-edge solutions that address the fastest-growing communications and networking trends including 5G, IoT, visibility, security and application performance.”
The combination of Keysight and Ixia brings together two highly complementary companies to create an innovative force in leading-edge technologies that spans electronic design, device and network validation, and application and security performance. Ixia has a broad IP portfolio that encompasses network communications, visibility, application and security technologies with solutions deeply rooted in software. Additionally, Ixia’s IP includes extensive networking and wireless protocols that will extend Keysight’s position in wireless communications and create a unique combination of Layer 1 through 7 end-to-end solutions that address fast-growing segments of the 5G communications design and test ecosystem.
“We are confident that Keysight is the ideal partner to accelerate our growth initiatives and will continue to build upon our successful 20-year history,” said Bethany Mayer, Ixia president and CEO. “Ixia and Keysight share many of the same values including our dedication to innovation of leading-edge technologies, and commitment to operational excellence and financial discipline, which combine to create value for shareholders. We also have industry leading IP portfolios that are complementary, deep technical prowess and amazing teams. We believe that together, Ixia and Keysight have a tremendous opportunity to further strengthen our market leading positions and create unprecedented value for our customers, partners, employees and shareholders. The transaction also provides Ixia shareholders significant cash value at a substantial premium to market.”
Timing and Approvals
The transaction, which is expected to be completed no later than the end of October 2017, is subject to approval by Ixia shareholders, regulatory approvals, including expiration or termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, as well as other customary closing conditions.
Keysight has entered into voting agreements with Errol Ginsberg, Chairman of the Board of Ixia, and Katelia Capital Group, Ltd., collective owners of approximately 23 percent of Ixia’s outstanding common stock, pursuant to which the shareholders have agreed to vote their shares in support of the transaction.
