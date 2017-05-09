EXFO in Exclusive Negotiations to Acquire Yenista Optics

QUEBEC CITY, CANADA, September 7, 2017 — EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO, TSX: EXF), the network test, monitoring and analytics experts, announced today the company has signed an agreement to acquire Yenista Optics, subject to a number of conditions to be completed before closing.

Yenista Optics, a privately held company based in Lannion, France, supplies advanced optical test equipment for the R&D and manufacturing markets. Its product portfolio includes benchtop optical spectrum analyzers, tunable lasers, tunable filters and passive optical component test systems for network equipment manufacturers and optical component vendors. The company generated revenue of €5.2 million in 2016 and was profitable.

Yenista Optics’ offering is highly complementary to EXFO’s optical test portfolio, which largely consists of portable test equipment for the network service provider market.

“Yenista Optics has built an impressive product portfolio over the years for the high-end laboratory and manufacturing markets,” said Germain Lamonde, Executive Chairman of EXFO’s Board of Directors. ”This transaction, if completed, would allow EXFO to leverage Yenista’s best-in-class technology across its global sales channels to expand market share.”