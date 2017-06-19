Telstra to Use Viavi's 100G Handheld Network Tester

MILIPITAS, Calif. -- VIAVI Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that the MTS 5800-100G network testing solution has been selected by Telstra, Australia’s leading telecommunications and information services company, to enhance future-ready network installation and maintenance capabilities across Australia.

As the demand for more data and higher speeds has continued to increase, Telstra has focused on network enhancements to enable the best possible subscriber experience, including a new solution for 100G test capabilities throughout the network. The service provider wanted a small, portable platform that could test 100G while offering the flexibility to test other bitrates. Telstra also required a dual-port solution that could easily migrate to the quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP28) module for cost-effective equipment upgrades as the network continues to evolve with technological advances.

With a focus on the future, Telstra opted for the flexibility and future-ready capabilities of VIAVI’s MTS 5800-100G solution, the industry’s smallest handheld, dual-port 100G test instrument. The MTS 5800-100G solution is designed for testing throughout the network lifecycle, supporting fiber testing, service activation, troubleshooting and maintenance of legacy and emerging technologies. The VIAVI solution addresses such network applications as metro/core, data center interconnect and business services test applications.

“We are committed to building a brilliant connected future for our customers, because we believe greater connectivity delivers more opportunity. VIAVI’s future-proof testing solution allows us to test legacy network equipment in the field while making a smooth evolution to 100G technology throughout our entire network, enabling higher speeds and an enhanced quality of experience for our customers,” said Richard Moretti, Technology Specialist, Telstra. “We were impressed with the small form factor of the VIAVI MTS 5800-100G solution as well as its versatility and intuitive user interface.”

“The VIAVI MTS 5800-100G handheld tester was the ideal solution to solve Telstra’s immediate needs while providing a seamless transition to future technology upgrades, laying the groundwork for faster, more reliable deployments and maintenance in the years to come,” said Rajesh Rao, Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan, VIAVI Solutions. “As a leader in the global fiber optic test equipment market, VIAVI delivers unique value and specialized network expertise to support Telstra’s network enhancement plans, today and tomorrow.”

VIAVI worked closely with Elite Velocity Partner CoverTel to demonstrate the MTS 5800-100G solution to Telstra’s subject matter experts, and to provide training on the solution to help network engineers get up to speed quickly.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. (ASX: TLS; NZK: TLS)

Viavi Solutions Inc.