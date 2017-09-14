EXFO Launches 400G Test Suite

QUEBEC CITY, Canada -- EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO, TSX: EXF), the network test, monitoring and analytics experts, today released its 400G testing solution for telecom network equipment manufacturers (NEMs), carrier labs, and data centers. The FTBx-88400NGE Power Blazer is the only solution that offers advanced testing for the full suite of new 400G technologies, including support for FlexE (Flex Ethernet), 400G Ethernet and high-speed transceiver validation. It is also the industry’s most compact 400G test solution, available in rackmount or portable platforms, maximizing the potential of precious lab space and accelerating testing time.

With the explosive demand for increased bandwidth on the network driven by online content providers, data centers and wireless applications, the telecom industry is quickly gearing up for 400G -- the next step in the evolution of speed. Network equipment manufacturers (NEMs) are under pressure to develop the infrastructure solutions to support 400G technologies, and data centers as well as service providers are evaluating these new high-speed technologies and planning to adopt them. Having access to a comprehensive test solution in the form of the FTBx-88400NGE is critical to enable these different players to validate and deploy higher-speed links.

"The telecom industry is racing to innovate smarter and more powerful solutions that meet the needs of a 400G world, despite the challenges of time-to-market and new advanced technologies," said Stéphane Chabot, EXFO’s Vice President, Test and Measurement. "EXFO’s FTBx-88400NGE Power Blazer offers a critical competitive edge by providing the industry’s most comprehensive 400G test solution to offer support for 400G technologies from in-lab innovation to testing in the field."

When deployed within the FTB-4 Pro platform, the FTBx-88400NGE Power Blazer is the most compact and only portable 400G test solution on the market. In addition, the LTB-8 rackmount platform can accommodate two 400G modules, making it the only solution in the industry that can test up to 800G simultaneously.

