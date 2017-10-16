VeEX Teams With Nimble This

FREMONT, Calif. -- VeEX Inc., a global leader in Telecom, CaTV, Fiber, Transport and Broadband Access and Nimble This, the leading provider of commercial PNM solutions, today announced that they have entered into a partnership agreement bringing Nimble This PNM to VeEX VeSion Monitoring platform.
Proactive Network Maintenance, PNM, is a technology that uses DOCSIS pre-equalization and Full Band Capture data from cable modems and CMTSs to identify impairments before they are noticeable to the subscriber. This, in turn, saves money and prevents subscriber churn. In addition, Nimble This suite offers a complete and comprehensive set of tools that include but are not limited to: Upstream Spectrum Analysis, mobile apps and other features. Combined with VeEX’s VeSion traditional probe-based monitoring, this partnership allows Service Providers to get the best of both worlds by properly maintaining and proactively monitoring their networks, avoiding costly truck rolls and offering the best possible subscriber quality of experience - period.
“As we expand our reach Globally, the marriage of Nimble This solutions to VeEX’s VeSion platform is a natural evolution for providing a comprehensive solution to cable operators. Furthermore, as an industry leader in proactively identifying new and disruptive technologies, VeEX is a good fit for us and allows MSOs the most innovative solutions, while still offering a multitude of options for the cable operator,” said Brady Volpe, Founder and CEO of Nimble This. “As our customer requirements evolve to PNM, it is a normal evolution to provide such features to our VeSion platform,” said Cyrille Morelle, President and CEO of VeEX. He continues, “VeEX is about providing effective solutions, so why reinvent the wheel when you have access to the best ‘wheel’ in the market?”
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.