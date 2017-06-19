Auvik Networks Raises C$15M in Series B Funding

WATERLOO, Ontario -- Auvik Networks, a provider of network monitoring and management software for managed service providers, today announced it has raised CAD$15 million in a Series B round of financing led by OpenView, with participation from existing investors Celtic House Venture Partners and Rho Canada Ventures.

“Auvik brings together an all-star team with exceptional technology built to give MSPs true visibility into their network infrastructure like never before,” said Ricky Pelletier, Partner at OpenView, who joins the company’s board. “We are thrilled to be part of such an innovative company led by some of Canada’s leading technologists and very much look forward to this next chapter in Auvik’s journey.”

Auvik provides remote monitoring and management (RMM) focused on network infrastructure, such as switches, routers, firewalls, and Wi-Fi controllers. Its cloud-based software gives MSPs unprecedented insight into their client networks and automates complex and time-consuming tasks so they can scale their managed services efficiently and profitably.

The funding will fuel product development, partner success initiatives, and expansion into new markets.

“We’re seeing rapid adoption of Auvik which tells us we’ve developed a product that managed service providers have been waiting for for a long time,” said Marc Morin, CEO of Auvik. “It’s incredibly rewarding to hear stories from our channel partners about the value we’re bringing to their businesses. And we’re just getting started.”

