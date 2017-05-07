Teoco to Buy Cetecom's US Mobile Testing Unit

FAIRFAX, Va. –– TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics, assurance and optimization solutions to over 300 CSPs and OEMs worldwide, today announces that it has agreed a deal to acquire CETECOM’s Mobile Communications Testing Services (CTS MC) subsidiary in the US. The transaction will herald the start of a deeper partnership between TEOCO and CETECOM that will deliver deep, broad, and unrivalled testing services to carriers and OEMs globally. The deal will have particular significance in the region, where TEOCO will stand alone as the only device testing laboratory supporting all four major US carriers.

By capturing the North American part of CETECOM’s Mobile Communications Testing Services subsidiary, handled within CTS MC Inc., TEOCO will extend its already extensive set of innovative and cutting-edge testing solutions and services. The deal allows TEOCO to expand its market-leading portfolio of test platforms, tools and test methods. It will combine both companies’ strengths and global presence to serve a broad range of customers with varying conformance and carrier acceptance requirements across mobile and IoT products.

“This transaction underlines our strategic commitment to delivering the most sought-after device and IoT testing capabilities anywhere in the world,” says Hemant Minocha, EVP and General Manager, TEOCO. “By combining our technology, expertise and approach, we’re convinced that our closer collaboration with CETECOM will preserve our status as a significant global player in the testing services market.”

Co-located with CETECOM in Milpitas, CA, the TEOCO subsidiary will retain CETECOM CTS MC’s staff, processes, quality management and supporting systems and bring under one umbrella one of the largest portfolio of services and solutions for this market.

Teoco Corp.