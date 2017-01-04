Huawei Completes 5G Terminal Field Tests

BEIJING -- Huawei completed field tests on 5G terminals with a wide bandwidth of 200 MHz on the 3.5 GHz carrier. A battery powered 5G terminal prototype is configured with miniature multi-antenna to transmit and receive RF signals, and the terminal supports software-defined baseband. The test terminal complies with air interface parameters of the New Radio (NR) currently been defined by 3GPP. For enhanced-Mobile-Broadband (eMBB) test cases, with the Massive-MIMO macro-basestation set up scenario, the 5G terminal throughput can reach up to 5 Gigabits per second at downlink. The test results prove the feasibility of key 5G technologies and further validate the small size multi-antennas technology for 5G terminal in the phone form-factor, representing significant progress in 5G technology innovation.

5G can provide the excellent user experience with the high transmission speed with low latency, it will enable the next generation of eMBB applications such as VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality). With the rapid increase of mobile innovation and applications, 5G will fundamentally change the society and daily life.

Huawei conducted field tests on 5G terminals at Beijing. The trial cellular networks consists of a 5G base station operating on the 3.5 GHz (C band) frequency carrier and 23 fixed and mobile terminals. The base station supports 64 radio frequency transceviers and 24 MIMO data streams, the 5G terminal supports multi-MIMO streams reception with a bandwidth of 200 MHz. The peak downlink throughput for individual 5G terminal can reach as high as 5 Gbit/s data rate. The 5G terminal incorporates embedded antennas, supports key 5G features of radio air-interface. The trial is a part of the second phase of China IMT-2020 5G tests led by China Academy of Information and Communication Technology (CAICT).

Huawei has been investing significantly in 5G research and innovation to create the cutting-edge network architecture and key technologies. With this field trial, Huawei has achieved a significant milestone for 5G terminal technologies and to enable the innovative product development for 5G smart phone. Huawei will continue to pave the way to make 5G a commercial success.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.