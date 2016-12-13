Eurobites: Vodafone & Huawei Enter LAA Land

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Virgin adds RGUs; Deutsche Telekom hooks up with Amazon's Alexa; BT extends Asda MVNO contract.
Vodafone Group plc (NYSE: VOD), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and Qualcomm Inc. (Nasdaq: QCOM) have been jointly working on a project in Turkey to create what they say is the world's first network that is ready to use Licensed-Assisted Access (LAA) technology, based on the 3GPP R13 standard. The network was tested using a Huawei Lampsite basestation in Vodafone's Arena Store in Istanbul. It uses 40MHz of unlicensed spectrum in 5GHz and 15MHz licensed spectrum in 2.6GHz for three-carrier aggregation.
UK-based cable operator Virgin Media Inc. (Nasdaq: VMED) is claiming to have had its best year for RGU (revenue-generating unit) net additions since 2009, adding 304,000 of them in 2016, a 39% increase on 2015. Customer churn rose slightly in the fourth quarter, however, up from 14.3% in the year-earlier period to 14.8% this time round. It reported revenue growth of 3% for the full year 2016 to £4,806 million ($6 billion), "driven primarily by growth in cable subscription revenue," it noted. On the mobile front, Virgin's subscription revenue declined by £44 million ($55 million) in 2016 and by £11 million ($13.7 million) in Q4, a slide attributed to the introduction of its Freestyle contract offer, which allowed customers to buy their handsets upfront. Project Lightning, the operator's fiber rollout, continues apace, with 465,000 new premises added during the year to take the total to 718,000. (See Virgin Media Plots £3B Invasion of BT Turf.)
Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT) has done a deal with Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) that will see the German giant integrate Amazon's Alexa voice-controlled assistant into its Qivicon smart home platform, allowing DT's Magenta SmartHome platform to be controlled via Amazon's Echo speaker.
BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA)-owned EE has extended its MVNO contract with Asda, the UK supermarket chain that forms part of the Walmart empire. The new deal, which runs until 2020, will include access to 4G for the first time for Asda Mobile's customers. And on the TV front, BT is claiming a first with its live broadcast of two top European soccer matches in Dolby Atmos sound -- a "surroundsound" technology aimed at home cinema scenarios.
Net Insight AB (Stockholm: NETI-B), the Swedish media delivery specialist, saw net sales in the fourth quarter rise 20.3% year-on-year, to 133 million Swedish kroner ($14.9 million), while operating earnings were also up, from a loss of SEK1.4 million ($157,000) in the year-earlier period to a profit of SEK13.7 million ($1.53 million) this time round.
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Dan Sahar, Qwilt's co-founder, sits down with Steve Saunders of Light Reading for a conversation about Qwilt's Open Edge Cloud platform and the new role of service providers in application and content delivery.
Nominum's Craig Sprosts talks about the fast-changing landscape of cybersecurity with Steve Saunders of Light Reading. Sprosts touches on the trend of the rise of ransomwares, rivals of IoT base attacks, and mobile network security. He also discusses the realization of the importance of IoT security after a recent cyber attack that paralyzed several major ...
Virtual Gateway Labs has developed Next Generation Optical Gateways to offer added smarts and capabilities beyond the traditional ONT (Optical Network Terminal), solving bandwidth availability problems through a range of innovations.
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles. Join Cisco's Rajeev Raman for a brief tour and live demo.
Ray Le Maistre and Prayson Pate, CTO of the Ensemble division at ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the details around the recent Ensemble SmartWAN announcement from ADVA and its potential impact on the SD-WAN movement as it goes virtual.
Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization.
Ray Le Maistre and Stephan Rettenberger, VP of Marketing and Investor Relations at ADVA Optical Networking, talk about the real challenges of commercializing NFV and how ADVA is making network virtualization easier for their customers.
This informative interview with Robert Conger, AVP, ADTRAN, highlights the reasons global service providers and cable network operators are evaluating SDN for their broadband and Ethernet access networks. Operators are faced with new competition every day, whether that is over-the-top content providers or new overlay providers entering their markets. To be ...
Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.