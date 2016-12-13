& cplSiteName &

Eurobites: Vodafone & Huawei Enter LAA Land

Paul Rainford
2/16/2017
50%
50%

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Virgin adds RGUs; Deutsche Telekom hooks up with Amazon's Alexa; BT extends Asda MVNO contract.

  • Vodafone Group plc (NYSE: VOD), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and Qualcomm Inc. (Nasdaq: QCOM) have been jointly working on a project in Turkey to create what they say is the world's first network that is ready to use Licensed-Assisted Access (LAA) technology, based on the 3GPP R13 standard. The network was tested using a Huawei Lampsite basestation in Vodafone's Arena Store in Istanbul. It uses 40MHz of unlicensed spectrum in 5GHz and 15MHz licensed spectrum in 2.6GHz for three-carrier aggregation.

  • UK-based cable operator Virgin Media Inc. (Nasdaq: VMED) is claiming to have had its best year for RGU (revenue-generating unit) net additions since 2009, adding 304,000 of them in 2016, a 39% increase on 2015. Customer churn rose slightly in the fourth quarter, however, up from 14.3% in the year-earlier period to 14.8% this time round. It reported revenue growth of 3% for the full year 2016 to £4,806 million ($6 billion), "driven primarily by growth in cable subscription revenue," it noted. On the mobile front, Virgin's subscription revenue declined by £44 million ($55 million) in 2016 and by £11 million ($13.7 million) in Q4, a slide attributed to the introduction of its Freestyle contract offer, which allowed customers to buy their handsets upfront. Project Lightning, the operator's fiber rollout, continues apace, with 465,000 new premises added during the year to take the total to 718,000. (See Virgin Media Plots £3B Invasion of BT Turf.)

  • Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT) has done a deal with Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) that will see the German giant integrate Amazon's Alexa voice-controlled assistant into its Qivicon smart home platform, allowing DT's Magenta SmartHome platform to be controlled via Amazon's Echo speaker.

  • BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA)-owned EE has extended its MVNO contract with Asda, the UK supermarket chain that forms part of the Walmart empire. The new deal, which runs until 2020, will include access to 4G for the first time for Asda Mobile's customers. And on the TV front, BT is claiming a first with its live broadcast of two top European soccer matches in Dolby Atmos sound -- a "surroundsound" technology aimed at home cinema scenarios.

  • Net Insight AB (Stockholm: NETI-B), the Swedish media delivery specialist, saw net sales in the fourth quarter rise 20.3% year-on-year, to 133 million Swedish kroner ($14.9 million), while operating earnings were also up, from a loss of SEK1.4 million ($157,000) in the year-earlier period to a profit of SEK13.7 million ($1.53 million) this time round.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    From The Founder
    Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
    Flash Poll
    Live Streaming Video
    Charting the CSP's Future
    Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
    LRTV Documentaries
    Uber & NASA Collaborate on Flying Car Project
    2|16|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Is Uber for real? Well, it's hired NASA engineer Mark Moore to lead the project, and he wouldn't come cheap.
    LRTV Documentaries
    Zuckerberg Tries Out the Oculus Rift VR Glove
    2|15|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Facebook CEO shows off a new way to interact with the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset: an Oculus glove.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Huawei Digital Transformation Forum 2017
    2|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Here's a preview of the upcoming Huawei Digital Transformation Forum taking place in Barcelona with trending telecom topics like cloud, IoT, 5G and much more!
    Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
    Dan Sahar of Qwilt on Open Edge Cloud Platform
    2|8|17   |   08:38   |   (0) comments

    Dan Sahar, Qwilt's co-founder, sits down with Steve Saunders of Light Reading for a conversation about Qwilt's Open Edge Cloud platform and the new role of service providers in application and content delivery.
    LRTV Documentaries
    ZeroStack's 'Self-Driving Cloud'
    2|7|17   |   01:09   |   (0) comments

    Its Z-Brain tech automates day-to-day management and long-term planning for hybrid clouds.
    Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
    Nominum's Craig Sprosts on DNS & Cybersecurity Trends
    2|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Nominum's Craig Sprosts talks about the fast-changing landscape of cybersecurity with Steve Saunders of Light Reading. Sprosts touches on the trend of the rise of ransomwares, rivals of IoT base attacks, and mobile network security. He also discusses the realization of the importance of IoT security after a recent cyber attack that paralyzed several major ...
    LRTV Documentaries
    China Moves Towards Mixed Ownership of Telcos
    2|1|17   |   01:10   |   (0) comments

    Chinese authorities are promoting new ownership models in order to raise capital.
    Shades of Ray
    What to Expect at MWC 2017
    1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

    5G is set to dominate as the key buzz term at this year's Mobile World Congress but there are other pressing 4G matters to address.
    Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
    Versa: A Lot More Than SD-WAN
    1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Kelly Ahuja, the new CEO of Versa Networks, speaks with Steve Saunders of Light Reading about how Versa offers much more than just SD-WAN, and its plan to grow market adoption in 2017.
    LRTV Documentaries
    Facebook Gets Physical With Its Security Strategy
    1|31|17   |   00:48   |   (0) comments

    Facebook has introduced new measures that will enable users to secure access to their accounts using a physical 'key' application.
    Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
    SmartNICs & the Future of Network Virtualization
    1|26|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Netronome CEO Niel Viljoen talks with Light Reading's Steve Saunders about SmartNICs and the evolution of NFV in carrier and cloud networks.
    Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
    Introducing the Next-Generation ONT (Optical Network Terminal) From Virtual Gateway Labs
    1|26|17   |     |   (1) comment

    Virtual Gateway Labs has developed Next Generation Optical Gateways to offer added smarts and capabilities beyond the traditional ONT (Optical Network Terminal), solving bandwidth availability problems through a range of innovations.
    Upcoming Live Events
    March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
    March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
    May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
    June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Slideshows
    A Photo Tour of CES 2017
    More Slideshows
    Infographics
    With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
    Hot Topics
    RIP Twitter. It's Walking Dead
    Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 2/10/2017
    T-Mobile CEO: M&A Coming but Not Quite Yet
    Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 2/14/2017
    CenturyLink Embraces OTT Video
    Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 2/10/2017
    IBM, Ericsson Unveil 28GHz 5G Antenna
    Brian Santo, Senior editor, Test & Measurement / Components, Light Reading, 2/9/2017
    Time to Invest in Virtual Reality?
    P. Tracy Currie, CEO and Co-Founder, Capto Consulting, 2/13/2017
    Like Us on Facebook
    Twitter Feed
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
    Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
    Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
    Animals with Phones
    Live Digital Audio

    Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.