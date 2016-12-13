& cplSiteName &

Cobham to Demo 5G Testing Tools at MWC 2017

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
2/17/2017
50%
50%

STEVENAGE, UK -- Cobham Wireless today announced it will demonstrate the industry’s first software-defined 5G user equipment (UE) simulator, based on Verizon’s open 5G standard, which can test downlink throughput of 10Gbps. The company will also showcase an IoT proof-of-concept (PoC) solution, which is able to emulate up to one million 5G IoT devices, validating network performance in preparation for IoT connectivity. These demonstrations will be taking place at Mobile World Congress this year in Barcelona.

Cobham Wireless, a leader in the provision of advanced wireless coverage and mobile network infrastructure test and validation systems, will demonstrate how service providers can test their networks in preparation for deploying 5G connectivity. This includes testing anticipated 5G downlink throughput of up to 10Gpbs, which ensures it can perform to the high standards for delivering 5G services.

The UE simulator can also support multiple simultaneous 5G air interfaces which are compatible with various wireless standards, including 3GPP’s 5G New Radio (5GNR). This means that the UE simulator can support current and future cellular standards, as the technology develops. The solution features programmable data logging and signal visualisation capabilities to enable early 5G air interface integration testing and debugging. The demonstration is in collaboration with National Instruments, which provided the 5G programmable radio frequency (RF) front-end PoC solution.

Cobham Wireless’ software-defined 5G test UE simulator enables the development of a virtualisable test solution, supporting a Lab-as-a-Service model for 5G testing towards a Virtual-Radio Access Network (V-RAN) architecture. Dr Li-Ke Huang, Research and Technology Director at Cobham Wireless said, “Virtualising the solution provides operators with the flexibility to test technology and share hardware, software and licenses via the cloud. The scalable, agile nature of the solution will help operators realise cost savings through reduced investment in physical architecture, while increasing test times, efficiency and coverage.”

In addition, Cobham Wireless’ 5G IoT PoC solution can demonstrate how service providers will be able to support the scale, density and complexity of 5G’s massive IoT test requirements. “In the near future, service provider networks will have to be robust enough to support the huge increase in 5G IoT devices. Our PoC demonstrates how service providers can test their networks in the face of growing demands,” added unagHuang.

Cobham Wireless

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Documentaries
YouTube Takes on Facebook Live-Streaming
2|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

Popular 'YouTubers' will be the first to get the new service on their smartphones. You have been warned.
LRTV Custom TV
ECOMP: Open Source NFV/SDN Automation
2|17|17   |   05:54   |   (0) comments

Last year, AT&T announced that its vendor-neutral, cloud-based operating system, ECOMP, would transition to the Linux Foundation as an open source project. In this video, Carol Wilson provides an update on the maturation of Open ECOMP with AT&T's Chris Rice and Jim Zemlin from the Linux Foundation. Amdocs, AT&T's partner on the ECOMP rollout to service providers, ...
LRTV Documentaries
Uber & NASA Collaborate on Flying Car Project
2|16|17   |     |   (0) comments

Is Uber for real? Well, it's hired NASA engineer Mark Moore to lead the project, and he wouldn't come cheap.
LRTV Documentaries
Zuckerberg Tries Out the Oculus Rift VR Glove
2|15|17   |     |   (0) comments

Facebook CEO shows off a new way to interact with the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset: an Oculus glove.
LRTV Custom TV
Huawei Digital Transformation Forum 2017
2|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Here's a preview of the upcoming Huawei Digital Transformation Forum taking place in Barcelona with trending telecom topics like cloud, IoT, 5G and much more!
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Dan Sahar of Qwilt on Open Edge Cloud Platform
2|8|17   |   08:38   |   (0) comments

Dan Sahar, Qwilt's co-founder, sits down with Steve Saunders of Light Reading for a conversation about Qwilt's Open Edge Cloud platform and the new role of service providers in application and content delivery.
LRTV Documentaries
ZeroStack's 'Self-Driving Cloud'
2|7|17   |   01:09   |   (0) comments

Its Z-Brain tech automates day-to-day management and long-term planning for hybrid clouds.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Nominum's Craig Sprosts on DNS & Cybersecurity Trends
2|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

Nominum's Craig Sprosts talks about the fast-changing landscape of cybersecurity with Steve Saunders of Light Reading. Sprosts touches on the trend of the rise of ransomwares, rivals of IoT base attacks, and mobile network security. He also discusses the realization of the importance of IoT security after a recent cyber attack that paralyzed several major ...
LRTV Documentaries
China Moves Towards Mixed Ownership of Telcos
2|1|17   |   01:10   |   (0) comments

Chinese authorities are promoting new ownership models in order to raise capital.
Shades of Ray
What to Expect at MWC 2017
1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

5G is set to dominate as the key buzz term at this year's Mobile World Congress but there are other pressing 4G matters to address.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Versa: A Lot More Than SD-WAN
1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

Kelly Ahuja, the new CEO of Versa Networks, speaks with Steve Saunders of Light Reading about how Versa offers much more than just SD-WAN, and its plan to grow market adoption in 2017.
LRTV Documentaries
Facebook Gets Physical With Its Security Strategy
1|31|17   |   00:48   |   (0) comments

Facebook has introduced new measures that will enable users to secure access to their accounts using a physical 'key' application.
Upcoming Live Events
March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
May 15, 2017, Austin Convention Center - Austin, TX
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
RIP Twitter. It's Walking Dead
Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 2/10/2017
T-Mobile CEO: M&A Coming but Not Quite Yet
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 2/14/2017
CenturyLink Embraces OTT Video
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 2/10/2017
Time to Invest in Virtual Reality?
P. Tracy Currie, CEO and Co-Founder, Capto Consulting, 2/13/2017
Charter Launches 5G Field Trials
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 2/16/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.