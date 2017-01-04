5G Put to the Test

As Verizon enters the second month of its six-month permit to conduct field trials for its early take on 5G -- something most thought wouldn't be in the field for at least another year -- test and measurement vendors are amping up their efforts to stay ahead of the 5G deployment race.

AT&T also now has a new partnership with Intel on a millimeter wave (mmWave) 5G business trial, and Sprint is working on 1 Gbit/s wireless speeds by combining a number of technologies, including Massive MIMO. For vendors, this acceleration in pre-5G deployment underscores the need for T&M solutions.

In just the past week, several significant announcements have been covered by Light Reading about testing and 5G:

As 5G continues to dominate many carriers' plans, there are many companies and related products already featured in Testapedia, with a few standouts such as:

LabVIEW System Design Software from National Instruments is a development environment in which to visualize, create and prototype communications systems, including 5G MIMO applications that can be deployed directly to processors and FPGAs.