5G Put to the Test

As Verizon enters the second month of its six-month permit to conduct field trials for its early take on 5G -- something most thought wouldn't be in the field for at least another year -- test and measurement vendors are amping up their efforts to stay ahead of the 5G deployment race.
AT&T also now has a new partnership with Intel on a millimeter wave (mmWave) 5G business trial, and Sprint is working on 1 Gbit/s wireless speeds by combining a number of technologies, including Massive MIMO. For vendors, this acceleration in pre-5G deployment underscores the need for T&M solutions.
In just the past week, several significant announcements have been covered by Light Reading about testing and 5G:
The Rohde and SchwarzZNBT is a 24-port vector network analyzer that measures the mutual coupling between antenna elements to reduce system capacity so that antenna engineers can determine the optimal distance between antenna elements in MIMO systems.
More than 700 companies and products are now listed in Testapedia, making it the telecom industry's most comprehensive resource for all things related to testing and measurement. Some 1,900 test and measurement professionals also are now registered with Testapedia, giving them access not only to vendor and product information but also to the latest industry news and research from Heavy Reading.
To get your company listed in Testapedia, go to the Get Listed tab on the site. To join the growing ranks of the virtualization community and get access to executive summaries of Heavy Reading’s research, go to the Register Now tab.
CALLING ALL TEST, ASSURANCE AND MONITORING COMPANIES: Make sure your company and services are listed free of charge at Testapedia, the comprehensive set of searchable databases covering the companies, products, industry organizations and people that are directly involved in defining and shaping the telecom test and measurement industry.
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
The future of digital operations has three key aspects: 1. Highly automated operations for both service and network; 2. Highly converged BSS/OSS for business and resources; 3. Highly merged management and control for real-time cloud native operations.
5G, AI, VR... these are just some of the two-letter terms that will dominate show-floor chat at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, according to these two blow-hards (a.k.a. Scott Bicheno of Telecoms.com and Light Reading's Ray Le Maistre). And then there's PB...
AT&T ECOMP (Enhanced Control, Orchestration, Management and Policy) code is transitioning into the Linux Foundation for placement into open source. In this video, Carol Wilson provides an update on the maturation of open source ECOMP and meets with industry leaders from AT&T, Bell Canada, Orange, Linux Foundation and Amdocs to discuss what this means for the ...
The future of digital operations has three key aspects: 1. Highly automated operations for both service and network; 2. Highly converged BSS/OSS for business and resources; 3. Highly merged management and control for real-time cloud native operations.
AT&T ECOMP (Enhanced Control, Orchestration, Management and Policy) code is transitioning into the Linux Foundation for placement into open source. In this video, Carol Wilson provides an update on the maturation of open source ECOMP and meets with industry leaders from AT&T, Bell Canada, Orange, Linux Foundation and Amdocs to discuss what this means for the ...
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles. Join Cisco's Rajeev Raman for a brief tour and live demo.
Ray Le Maistre and Prayson Pate, CTO of the Ensemble division at ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the details around the recent Ensemble SmartWAN announcement from ADVA and its potential impact on the SD-WAN movement as it goes virtual.
Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization.
Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.