Spirent Unveils CloudScore

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Spirent Communications Plc (LSE:SPT), an industry leader in test and measurement, today announced the official release of Spirent CloudScore. As the industry’s first comprehensive baseline and benchmarking solution, Spirent CloudScore provides an assessment and comparison of the performance of any Virtualized or Cloud infrastructure.

By performing a series of selection-based tests on the Virtualized infrastructure, CloudScore generates a scorecard, indicating the health of your infrastructure across various components – Compute, Network, Storage, Applications, and Services. CloudScore also provides a granular report with recommendations on how to optimize the infrastructure thereby helping the user make those changes and improve the ultimate performance of the infrastructure under test, by improving the score each time tests are re-run.

“Spirent has released this new solution as a direct response to our customer’s requests for a deeper analysis and reporting of their Cloud Infrastructure that includes the ability to compare the health of multiple cloud instances, make changes, and iteratively compare results with a scorecard,” said Abhitesh Kastuar, General Manager for Cloud and IP at Spirent. “This capability provides network builders and architects key tools and solutions to perform comprehensive analysis and create a baseline benchmark of their cloud deployments.”

Spirent CloudScore can automatically run tests and save them at periodic intervals on a defined schedule without changing the original network setup or parameters. “We have found this feature is extremely helpful when comparing with the original baseline analysis of the infrastructure after making even the most minor of changes, whether due to planned or unplanned events to see the results of those alternative configurations,” continued Kastuar.

In addition, CloudScore can alert the user to anomalies or deviations in the cloud metrics, either from VNF counters or from cloud/infra monitoring, thus triggering the need for re-verification. Integrating these capabilities into existing management systems directly helps address robustness, SLAs and upstream business continuity concerns from growing adoption of public, hybrid or even private Cloud-based services.

