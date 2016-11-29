& cplSiteName &

Next Plugfest Gets G.fast Closer to Market

Brian Santo
1/13/2017
50%
50%

The first certified G.fast products are due to hit the market in the next few months, but in the meantime there's more work required just to ensure that different G.fast products can all work together in the same network. That work includes an imminent plugfest designed to verify some of the nitty-gritty details of interoperability among different G.fast chipset implementations.

The plugfest is being conducted under the auspices of the Broadband Forum the week of January 23 through 27. The University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory's G.fast Consortium, which is centered on University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (IOL) 's testbed, will host.

Different pieces of equipment based on the different chipsets have been demonstrated to be able to communicate with each other, but there are a number of G.fast features that have to be implemented similarly, so that G.fast can be confidently mixed-and-matched when installed in commercial G.fast deployments.

One example, said Lincoln LaVoie, senior engineer at UNH-IOL, is fast rate adaption. FRA enables rapid reconfiguration of data rates in response to abrupt changes in channel or to compensate for the introduction of noise.

If the various chipset vendors have interpretations of FRA, or implementations of FRA, that vary significantly from each other, that could lead to unexpected difficulties in a G.fast network that uses equipment from multiple vendors.

The plugfests are not only helping the vendors all get on the same page, they're helping UNH-IOL prepare for its certification duties. The certification process was scheduled to start at the beginning of this year. LaVoie said no products have been officially certified yet, but the official process should begin shortly. Everything about the certification process will be confidential -- including the identities of the participants -- until actual certifications are announced, he said.

The list of participants in the upcoming plugfest includes the G.fast chipset vendors Sckipio Technologies , Broadcom Corp. (Nasdaq: BRCM), Triductor Technology and Ubilinx. Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) has also signed up; it is an investor in, and partner with, Sckipio.

Ubilinx is Realtek Semiconductor Inc. , a Taiwanese semiconductor company that has participated in previous plugfests with its G.fast chipsets. Triductor, headquartered in China, is apparently an IC design house; little more information is available about it.

System integrators include Adtran Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTN), Calix Networks Inc. (NYSE: CALX) and Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) Nokia and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. were both contracted by BT's Openreach unit to help start rolling out G.fast service in England. Calix is working with CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL) and Windstream Communications Inc. (NYSE: WIN), among others. Adtran meanwhile says it has been involved in scores of trials. (See Huawei, Nokia Land Initial G.fast Deals at BT's Openreach, CenturyLink Plants G.fast Flag With Calix and Bezeq Trials Adtran's G.fast Tech.)

Arris Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ARRS) and Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH; NYSE: TCH), both suppliers of customer premise equipment and other networking systems, are also participating.

Key to the success of the plugfest will be the companies providing the various test & measurement gear. They include Exfo, Greenlee Communications and Viavi. (See Viavi's OneExpert Supports Openreach on G.fast Pilot.)

Want to know more about the companies, people and organizations driving developments in the test, monitoring and assurance sector? Check out Testapedia, the most comprehensive online resource covering the telecom test and measurement industry.

Many of the companies that signed up for this plugfest also participated in an interoperability demo at the Broadband World Forum in London late last year. (See Interop Demo Pushes G.fast Forward.)

Companies with ongoing participation in the series of plugfests that won't be at this particular event include chipset vendor Metanoia and test companies Telebyte and Digital Lightwave (VeEX).

Keith Kelley, SVP and GM of telco and satellite CPE at Arris, told Light Reading in an email exchange: "We are looking forward to collaborating with companies throughout the networking industry to make G.fast interoperable across various equipment, which is a vital step in making G.fast technology truly mainstream. In participating in UNH-IOL's plugfest, we are investing in providing our customers with high-speed, high-quality connections, regardless of the vendor on the other end of the wire."

Chris Dunford, product manager of the access division at Exfo, provided Light Reading with the following comment: "As the World's first handheld G.fast test set vendor, Exfo strongly supports the initiative and opportunity put forth by the Broadband Forum's G.fast Chipset & System Integrator Interoperability Plugfest at the University of New Hampshire's Interoperability Lab (UNH-IOL). It's events like the G.fast Plugfest that propel the G.fast technology towards the goal of a globally ubiquitous technology. The event proves a collective commitment towards interoperability from the industry with a goal that benefits operators and most importantly end subscribers who continually demand ultra bandwidth services delivered to their premises."

— Brian Santo, Senior Editor, Components, T&M, Light Reading

CALLING ALL TEST, ASSURANCE AND MONITORING COMPANIES:
Make sure your company and services are listed free of charge at Testapedia, the comprehensive set of searchable databases covering the companies, products, industry organizations and people that are directly involved in defining and shaping the telecom test and measurement industry.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from Brianiac
Will test and measurement companies get infected with the M&A frenzy we've seen in other sectors?
Should we be worried about artificial intelligence? Maybe. But it sure makes for good reading, viewing and game playing.
You might think Amazon's Unlimited is just another me-too streaming music service. You'd be wrong. If successful, it will be a critical tool to help slice off a fat, juicy chunk of Google's $75 billion ad business.
Light Reading is proud to bring you our latest community site, Testapedia, the go-to hub for test and measurement (T&M) professionals and their customers.
From The Founder
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Interviews
Equinix: The Data Explosion
1|13|17   |   4:16   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Eric Schwartz, president of EMEA, Equinix, talked about how Equinix is helping its customers manage the influx of data today, and how it's preparing for a future filled with millions of connected IoT devices.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: The Changing Data Center Landscape
1|12|17   |   6:05   |   (1) comment

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision event in Rome, Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst Roz Roseboro talks about how virtualization is impacting data center evolution and how that evolution is affecting the relationship between service providers, data center operators and public cloud providers.
LRTV Interviews
Boingo: Prepping for Millions of Devices
1|12|17   |   5:07   |   (1) comment

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Boingo's CTO Derek Peterson discusses how wireless operators will address the needs of low-bandwidth and high-bandwidth apps at the same time, the need for more MHz, the impact of IoT and more.
LRTV Interviews
Comcast Shows Off Gig Gateway at CES
1|11|17   |     |   (1) comment

With its largest presence at CES in years, Comcast took the wraps off its long-awaited gigabit gateway and a new platform for managing the home WiFi network. Light Reading Senior Editor Mari Silbey sat down with EVP Chris Satchell to discuss the latest Comcast advance, and met with VP of Product Strategy and Development Andrea Peiro to walk through a demo of the ...
LRTV Interviews
Colt: End-to-End Key for 2017
1|10|17   |   6:21   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Nico Fischbach of Colt said having a multi-carrier, end-to-end service proposition is going to be key for 2017 -- and SD-WAN is instrumental in making it happen.
From the Founder
Cisco's Clemson on Mobile Cloud Video
1|9|17   |     |   (1) comment

Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators. "If you think about where we're going… whether it's a mobile application, or a video ...
LRTV Custom TV
VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Preparing for 5G & IOT
1|9|17   |     |   (0) comments

Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions role and foundation for the Imminent Arrival of 5G & IOT.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: Big Video Set to Disrupt
1|6|17   |   4:39   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's Adi Kishore talks about the challenges of managing and monetizing bandwidth-intensive video, and how service providers will need to transform their networks to cope with the big video explosion.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: IoT Set to Disrupt
1|5|17   |   7:07   |   (0) comments

Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst of IoT, Steve Bell, tells Light Reading how the Internet of Things (IoT) will transform service provider markets, business models and mindsets, and how virtualizing the network core and Fog networking is key to meeting the agility and flexibility demands of IoT in the future.
LRTV Custom TV
Ensemble SmartWAN Explained
1|5|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Le Maistre and Prayson Pate, CTO of the Ensemble division at ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the details around the recent Ensemble SmartWAN announcement from ADVA and its potential impact on the SD-WAN movement as it goes virtual.
LRTV Interviews
Telstra Shares Digital Dos & Don'ts
1|4|17   |   3:21   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Telstra's Managing Director of EMEA Tom Homer shares his insight into what makes a good partner in today's digital world.
LRTV Custom TV
VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Lessons Learned From IT for NFV
1|4|17   |     |   (0) comments

Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization.
Upcoming Live Events
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Nolle: In 2017, Cost Per Bit Exceeds Revenues
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 1/9/2017
European Telcos Slam '5G' Efforts in Asia, US
Iain Morris, News Editor, 1/9/2017
Ericsson: 5G Heralds 'New' New Economy
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/12/2017
5G: Another Next-Generation Disappointment?
Iain Morris, News Editor, 1/10/2017
Obama's Tech Advisors Craft Response to China's Semiconductor Ambitions
Brian Santo, Senior editor, Test & Measurement / Components, Light Reading, 1/8/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.