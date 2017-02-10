& cplSiteName &

Spirent VisionWorks Selected by Tier-1 Mobile Operator

10/5/2017
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT), a world leader in lifecycle service assurance solutions, today announced a second tier-1 mobile operator has selected its VisionWorks Mobility Service Assurance (MSA) solution for national deployment. The multi-million dollar deployment will begin in Q4 2017 and extend into 2018. The VisionWorks MSA solution dramatically accelerates identification and resolution of service issues such as poor data throughput for mobile operators. The solution offers an unprecedented ability to proactively test service quality across the end-to-end mobile network and then correlate the results to isolate the root causes of service issues.

The VisionWorks MSA solution enables mobile operators to rapidly launch new network functions and services, reduce operational costs and improve service quality. These benefits are achieved through automation of testing and troubleshooting processes which have historically been highly manual. The solution consists of analytics and controller modules, together with active test agents deployed in the radio network, core network, and customer service locations nationwide. The analytics and controller modules completely automate testing processes such as verification of end user service quality and isolation of problems to a specific network segment. Automation of network and test functions is a critical element of long term operational success as mobile operators adopt virtualization and 5G technology.

“Our VisionWorks Mobility Service Assurance solution has now been selected by two tier-1 mobile operators,” said Dave Stehlin, General Manager of Lifecycle Service Assurance at Spirent. “Our initial deployment of VisionWorks is assuring mobile network VPN services for hundreds of enterprise customers and is actively being expanded to support thousands of enterprise customers by year end. We see strong, growing demand for assurance solutions based on active testing, because they provide a superior ability to proactively detect issues and isolate root causes.”

Spirent Communications plc

