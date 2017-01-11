& cplSiteName &

Link Kiosks Coming to Philadelphia with LinkPHL

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
11/1/2017
50%
50%

NEW YORK -- Intersection, the leading smart cities technology and media company, today announced that Philadelphia is the latest city to join the fast-growing Link network, bringing free gigabit public Wi-Fi, phone calls, device charging, wayfinding, local content and information, and contextual advertising to the streets of Philadelphia through LinkPHL (pronounced "Link Philly").

With LinkPHL, Intersection will install 100 Link kiosks in Philadelphia, the 6th largest city in the U.S. As the second-most populated downtown area in the country and the largest place of employment in the region, Philadelphia is the perfect fit for Link's on-the-go services and expansion of Intersection's media assets.

"LinkPHL is the latest step in our vision of improving daily life in cities through technology that connects communities, people, and businesses," said Ari Buchalter, CEO of Intersection. "As we've seen in New York City and London, providing free high-speed wi-fi, an array of digital services, and engaging content on city streets enriches the experience of the city for residents and visitors alike. We are thrilled to have Philadelphia join the growing network of Link cities looking to modernize and improve the urban experience."

Links are free to all residents and visitors because the product is supported through advertising. In addition to covering the costs of building, installing, maintaining, and upgrading Links through the life of the contract, Links can generate millions of dollars in advertising revenue for Intersection's city partners.

Intersection has already installed more than 1,300 Links in New York City as part of LinkNYC, with thousands more set to be deployed over the next few years. Since its launch in 2016, more than 2.7 million people have registered to use the free Wi-Fi, and hundreds of thousands of people use the free calling, wayfinding, phone charging, city content, and other services each week. Earlier this year, Intersection also launched InLinkUK from BT in London, which will bring 1,000 kiosks to cities across the United Kingdom. With LinkPHL, Philadelphia is the latest city to join the rapidly-expanding network of smart cities leveraging the innovative technology of the Link platform and the operational expertise of Intersection.

Intersection

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photos: GE's Internet of BIG Things
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Heavy Reading: It's Simple – Automate or Die
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/25/2017
Income Drives Cord-Cutting, Not Age: Report
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/26/2017
Comcast Not Immune to Pay-TV Declines
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 10/26/2017
Source: Egos 'Cloud' Sprint/T-Mobile Talks
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 10/30/2017
Apple Trying to Drop Qualcomm – Report
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 10/31/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives