Extreme Networks Transforms City of Troy Into a Smart City

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Faced with a rise in the number of technology devices used by residents, visitors, and employees, cities are turning to wireless and wired solutions to increase operational efficiencies, promote economic growth and improve the quality of life for citizens. To support its increased role in providing seamless wireless networking solutions to smart cities, Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) today announced that the City of Troy, Alabama selected Extreme's software-driven end-to-end networking technology to provide reliable, fast, and secure connectivity across 70 locations. As a result, the City of Troy expanded its BYOD program to accommodate more than 10,000 wired and wireless devices with enhanced network reliability throughout areas including parks and recreational facilities, its public library, and senior complex.

With a desire to streamline the city's networking platform, and with a need for updated power and reliability, the City of Troy replaced its networking equipment from Cisco, Juniper, and others, with Extreme's end-to-end technology solution. Following Troy's decision to standardize with Extreme, the City has increased redundancy, which is especially important for the police department and their 911 operations, as network downtime is no longer a concern. Standardizing the network has also simplified operations for the City of Troy IT staff and brought time and significant cost savings to Troy's employees, residents and visitors.

Extreme Networks Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR)