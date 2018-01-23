Eurobites: Ericsson to Direct Dallas Traffic

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: UPC Switzerland throws Salt over, goes with Swisscom for mobile; pay-TV market set to soar in sub-Saharan Africa; Nvidia to bring AI to VW; key Spotify exec departs.
Sweden's Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) has landed a "smart cities" contract in Dallas, Texas, promising to offer the city and the areas surrounding it the ability to aggregate and analyze a range of real-time data from traffic sensors and cameras to "dynamically" control traffic lights and illuminated signage. The implementation of Ericsson's advanced traffic management system (ATMS) is expected to be completed by 2020.
Swiss cable operator UPC is ditching Salt SA 's network in favor of Swisscom AG (NYSE: SCM)'s for its mobile offer, which to date has attracted more than 100,000 customers since its launch in spring 2015. UPC's switchover to the new network is scheduled for early 2019.
The pay-TV market is set to soar in sub-Saharan Africa over the next six years, according to a new report from Digital TV Research. The number of pay-TV subscribers in the region, predicts the report, will increase by 74% to 40.89 million between 2017 and 2023, while revenues will climb 41% to $6.64 billion. The report reckons that Nigeria will have the most pay-TV subscribers by 2023, outstripping South Africa, the current market leader for the region.
The chief content officer of Spotify , Sweden's market-leading music streaming service, has resigned. As Recode reports, Stefan Blom was in charge of Spotify's largely unsuccessful attempt to branch out into video, and he leaves as the company prepares for a much-trumpeted IPO.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.