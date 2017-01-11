& cplSiteName &

Ducting Disruption Fuels Fiber for Smart Cities

Mari Silbey
11/7/2017
50%
50%

Cities, towns and telcos all want the same thing -- more fiber. But fiber doesn't just appear. It has to be funded, mapped and weighed against the construction disruption of real-world deployment.

Now, enter Clearfield Inc. (Nasdaq: CLFD), the fiber management company that thinks it's found an easier way.

Clearfield wants to give communities and telecom companies more control over how they time their broadband investments, and more flexibility to adapt deployment plans based on changing market and physical conditions.

The model works like this. Clearfield sells microduct infrastructure that a community or carrier can deploy when other construction is already underway (for roads, bridges, etc.), and that can be filled at a later date with pushable fiber. For municipalities, or even building owners, this means they can avoid taking on ownership of actual telecom infrastructure and create financial incentives for outside operators to extend fiber deeper into the community. For carriers, ductworks and pushable fiber mean savings on construction costs and the ability to move faster toward generating revenue on network services.

Ducting and pushable fiber aren't unique to Clearfield. CommScope Inc. , for example, is big in the microduct space, and PPC also markets its own brand of pushable fiber. But the combination of technologies is still relatively new, and Clearfield is trumpeting the approach as critical for enabling the volume of fiber deployments needed to support growing broadband demand.

"We think the model for either the building owner or for the community in general is to enable the lowering of construction costs to allow the service provider to do his work," says Clearfield CEO Cheri Beranek. "And so if you can lower those construction costs [with] a dig-once kind of mentality, you've really provided a means for the community to buy service when they choose to, and [still enable] a free market economy."

Source: Clearfield
Source: Clearfield

Among the possibilities with the model, Beranek sees a major opportunity for communities to take advantage of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)'s current fiber expansion and to lay the groundwork for their own last-mile connections. AT&T has to pass at least 12.5 million locations with fiber by the end of 2019 under the regulatory terms of its deal to acquire DirecTV. But it doesn't have to directly connect every location it passes, and may choose not to do so depending on the specific economic circumstances. (See AT&T Preps for Big Fiber Build .)

However, if a community deploys ductwork in advance, that mitigates the costs for AT&T. It theoretically makes it more likely that AT&T will go the extra mile (pun intended) to drive fiber all the way to the residential or business end user.

For communities that don't want to manage their own broadband infrastructure, explains Beranek, it's still possible to "create a smart city initiative by creating a pathway that [the community] would own or enable." Officials could then open up that pathway to carriers for fiber deployment.

"The right way to do that is whenever you are opening up a trench, don't put in fiber, because a service provider wants to own their own fiber," says Beranek. "Put in multiple pathways for that service provider to own at a later date."

Ducts in detail
The Clearfield approach to fiber deployments is similar to the way the industry used to install ducts for copper years ago. The one big difference is the size. In the old days, ducts were two to three inches in diameter. Clearfield microducts, in contrast, have an outside diameter of just 10 millimeters, or less than half an inch.

"You can actually push a fiber that's been pre-connectorized in our factories to the desired endpoint so that you can turn up service with a single truck roll," says Beranek. "And by doing that, you've got minimal labor. You're going to be able to turn up that customer rapidly."

That pushable fiber is the other key innovation that Clearfield offers alongside its microducts. Despite its name, Clearfield's fiber cabling can be pushed or pulled through existing microducts to connector devices installed at the network demarcation point. Clearfield sells a reel for unspooling the fiber, the necessary connector units and several options for the number of fiber strands included in a cable, depending on customer preference.

As a caveat, Beranek does acknowledge that carriers aren't likely to want to share space in a single duct, so Clearfield recommends that communities deploy multiple ducts to attract multiple carriers. But she adds that the company's research suggests a service provider typically only needs a 30% take rate in a given region to earn a return on investment, which means there's room for profitable competition with multiple pathways in place.

Next page: Building a track record

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: AT&T Summit Embraces Risky Business
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Colt: Automation's 'Silent Killer' Is Poor Quality Data
Iain Morris, News Editor, 11/2/2017
AT&T to Make 5G Network Available to First Responders Too
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 11/2/2017
Could Broadcom Possibly Absorb Qualcomm?
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/3/2017
Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Falls Apart (Again!)
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/6/2017
Heavy Reading: Common Data Models Unlikely
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 11/1/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Is There Something on My Head? Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives