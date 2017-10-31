& cplSiteName &

Altice USA Begins Offering Nest Products

News Wire Feed
10/31/2017
Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), one of the largest broadband communications and video services operators in the United States and the provider of Optimum and Suddenlink-branded TV, phone, and internet services, today announced that it will advance its goal of delivering the best in-home connectivity experience with a focus on enabling the ‘smart home’ by beginning to offer Nest connected home products and services to its customers.

Altice USA is becoming the one-stop shop for Optimum and Suddenlink customers who want a more seamless, simplified connected home experience, as consumers can now incorporate technology into their home energy and safety systems by purchasing the Nest Learning Thermostat, Nest Thermostat E, Nest Protect smoke and CO alarm, and a range of Nest Cams through Altice USA in the same transaction as their TV, phone, and internet services. Altice USA also plans to offer Nest Aware, a subscription service that provides intelligent alerts and 24/7 continuous video recording for Nest Cam users, giving customers the benefit of receiving one simplified bill from Altice for their telecommunications services and Nest Aware subscription.

“Altice USA is focused on providing our customers with the services and solutions that support their full digital lifestyles, and offering Nest products is our next step in delivering a more robust and differentiated product set to enable the smart home experience and meet even more of consumers’ connectivity needs,” said Dexter Goei, Altice USA Chairman & CEO. “We are excited to be working with Nest as we continue to reinvent and simplify the connected home experience for all of our customers - now and in the future.”

