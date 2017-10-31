Altice USA Begins Offering Nest Products

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), one of the largest broadband communications and video services operators in the United States and the provider of Optimum and Suddenlink-branded TV, phone, and internet services, today announced that it will advance its goal of delivering the best in-home connectivity experience with a focus on enabling the ‘smart home’ by beginning to offer Nest connected home products and services to its customers.
Altice USA is becoming the one-stop shop for Optimum and Suddenlink customers who want a more seamless, simplified connected home experience, as consumers can now incorporate technology into their home energy and safety systems by purchasing the Nest Learning Thermostat, Nest Thermostat E, Nest Protect smoke and CO alarm, and a range of Nest Cams through Altice USA in the same transaction as their TV, phone, and internet services. Altice USA also plans to offer Nest Aware, a subscription service that provides intelligent alerts and 24/7 continuous video recording for Nest Cam users, giving customers the benefit of receiving one simplified bill from Altice for their telecommunications services and Nest Aware subscription.
“Altice USA is focused on providing our customers with the services and solutions that support their full digital lifestyles, and offering Nest products is our next step in delivering a more robust and differentiated product set to enable the smart home experience and meet even more of consumers’ connectivity needs,” said Dexter Goei, Altice USA Chairman & CEO. “We are excited to be working with Nest as we continue to reinvent and simplify the connected home experience for all of our customers - now and in the future.”
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.