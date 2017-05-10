& cplSiteName &

MEF Releases SDKs for Key Lifecycle Service Orchestration Interfaces

10/10/2017
THE HAGUE, Netherlands, -- MEF today announces two key milestones with the first release of the Lifecycle Service Orchestration software development kits (SDKs) for LSO Presto and LSO Sonata interfaces.

The two SDKs include standardized open APIs for orchestrating connectivity services over multiple network technology domains in LSO Presto, and enabling service orchestration across multiple service providers worldwide in LSO Sonata. The intra-provider and inter-provider LSO APIs included in these new SDKs are now available for experimental use by MEF members and associated MEF programs.

"MEF is excited by the major strides we are making in developing model-driven ‘North-South’ intra-provider LSO Presto APIs and ‘East-West’ inter-provider LSO Sonata APIs that are required to deliver orchestrated on-demand services over automated, virtualized, and interconnected networks," said Pascal Menezes, CTO, MEF. "We congratulate MEF’s LSO leadership team and project contributors for their diligent efforts to enable orchestration regardless of the mix of underlying network technologies."

LSO Sonata

The open LSO Sonata API standardization effort is being conducted within MEF in accordance with the LSO Reference Architecture & Framework and in partnership with TM Forum.

MEF members are working to create a complete suite of standardized inter-provider LSO Sonata APIs defined in MEF Interface Profile Specifications (IPS) dealing with address validation, serviceability, ordering, quoting, billing, assurance, testing, and change management. The first release of the LSO Sonata SDK – which covers address validation, serviceability, and ordering – is now available on the MEF-Git.

AT&T, Orange, Colt, CenturyLink, PCCW Global, Amdocs, DGIT Systems, Ericsson, iconectiv, Iometrix, and MEF software developer community members from the Technion University are among the leading contributors to development of the LSO Sonata SDK release and/or demonstration of its related LSO Sonata APIs.

LSO Presto API

In accordance with the LSO Framework, MEF members are working to create a suite of standardized LSO Presto APIs defined in MEF Interface Profile Specifications (IPS) dealing with network resource provisioning, performance monitoring, and other functions over various technology domains (e.g., Packet WAN, Optical Transport, SD-WAN, 5G, etc.). Leveraging ONF’s TAPI model for network resource activation and topology, MEF expects to publish the LSO Presto NRP (Network Resource Provisioning) IPS in the near future. In the meantime, the first release of the LSO Presto SDK that includes the LSO Presto NRP API for Packet WAN implementations is now available on the MEF-Git.

"The LSO Presto SDK is aimed at enabling MEF members to experiment with the LSO Presto NRP API and to speed commercialization of products that will align with the upcoming NRP IPS," Menezes said. "Based on pre-standard versions of the IPSs, MEF SDKs are tools for developers to use to automate generation of standardized open APIs. We will work closely with our members and various open source partners to realize their implementation."

The LSO Presto NRP API already is supported within an OpenDaylight SDN controller plug-in contributed into the ODL UNI Manager project. The SDK includes a reference implementation with the ODL SDN controller that demonstrates how a northbound application can provision an end-to-end network connectivity service between two endpoints in both a technology-agnostic and vendor-agnostic manner.

CenturyLink, Amartus, Cisco, Ericsson, Huawei, NEC, and Nokia are among the leading contributors to the first LSO Presto SDK release.

