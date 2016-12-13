Level 3 Reports Q4, Full-Year Results

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- Full Year 2016 Highlights

- Net Income was $677 million compared to Net Income of $3.4 billion for 2015, which included a non-cash benefit to the fourth quarter 2015 Income Tax Expense of approximately $3.3 billion related to the release of the company's valuation allowance against U.S. federal and state deferred tax assets

- Adjusted EBITDA grew to $2.865 billion, or 11 percent on a modified basis, excluding $15 million of CenturyLink acquisition-related expenses. This compares to the company's Adjusted EBITDA outlook of 10 to 12 percent

- Generated Cash Flows from Operating Activities of $2.343 billion and Free Cash Flow of $1.024 billion, excluding $15 million of CenturyLink acquisition-related expenses, compared to the company's Free Cash Flow outlook of $1.0 to $1.1 billion

Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LVLT) today reported results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016.

"Throughout 2016, with our focus on profitable growth, we expanded margins and grew Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow," said Jeff Storey, president and CEO of Level 3. "With integration planning well underway, we continue to gain excitement about the combination with CenturyLink. Adding Level 3's global network, advanced solutions and proven experience serving large, multinational customers to CenturyLink's extensive capabilities will enhance value for all of our customers, as well as our stockholders."

Total revenue was $2.032 billion for the fourth quarter 2016, compared to $2.053 billion for the fourth quarter 2015. For the full year 2016, total revenue was $8.172 billion compared to $8.229 billion on a reported basis and $8.157 billion on a modified basis for the full year 2015. The full year 2015 modified results exclude nine months of results from the company's Venezuelan subsidiary's operations that was deconsolidated as of September 30, 2015.

In the fourth quarter 2016, the company generated net income of $250 million and basic earnings per share of $0.70.

Level 3 Communications Inc. (NYSE: LVLT)