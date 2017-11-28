|
CenturyLink: Wholesale Business Processes Are Changing
11/28/2017
Eric Bozick, vice president of wholesale product and marketing for CenturyLink, says new standards and technology are important for wholesale connections, but so are new business processes. In an interview at MEF 17 in Orlando, Bozich says MEF 3.0 is significantly advancing both standards and processes and enabling operators to move more deeply into the value chain and not be commoditized.
