& cplSiteName &

AT&T Brings vCPE, Wireless WAN to Wholesale Channel

Carol Wilson
10/12/2017
50%
50%

AT&T's wholesale unit is rolling out new wireless and virtual CPE offerings to its customers, bringing its channel partners into the next generation of services. In two announcements this week at its own annual event for the channel, AT&T Partner Exchange introduced wireless backup services and its first channel version of AT&T FlexWare.

The latter uses what AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) calls a platform -- essentially a white box -- for hosting virtual network functions on customer premises, initially including routing by Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO) and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR), virtual security functions from Palo Alto Networks Inc. , Juniper and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP) and optimization from Riverbed Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: RVBD), says Sue Galvanek, vice president of marketing, pricing and product solutions for the AT&T Partner Exchange.

She tells Light Reading in an interview that AT&T FlexWare will bring new flexibility and speed to market for AT&T's channel as well as the cost efficiencies of using one piece of hardware to deliver multiple functions, in place of multiple discrete boxes, each with power and cooling needs.

AT&T Partner Solutions' Sue Galvanek
AT&T Partner Solutions' Sue Galvanek

"With Flexware, all of that goes away because we can deploy any combination of these functions on one general-purpose piece of hardware, and logically connect applications running together via service-chaining and orchestration, all of which is managed remotely via software," Galvanek says.

Coming soon will by an SD-WAN application and other features, she adds. The hardware platform comes in three different sizes, and the management options vary as well. End customers can manage the boxes themselves or they can be part of a managed services offer from either the channel partner or AT&T.

The wireless wide-area networking backup service (WWAN) will be a market entry point into the wireless segment for those of AT&T's channel partners who originated on the wireline business service side, Galvanek notes.

You're invited to attend Light Reading's 11th annual Future of Cable Business Services event. Join us in New York on November 30 for the premier independent conference focusing on the cable industry's continuing efforts in the commercial services market – all cable operators and other communications service providers get in free.

"While we have some solution providers who are mobility-centric, we have a lot that grew up on wireline side of the business, so we set out a goal for ourselves to create a great entry point for those wireline network solution providers to tap into wireless and the growth opportunity that comes with wireless," she says. "A wireless plan backup solution, by its very nature, builds on the core competency of our solution partners. Now we are working with service providers and asking what do they need to be successful as they transition into the mobility space."

In the LTE era, wireless backup services have become more common and more in-demand as businesses try to protect connections to multiple sites at all times, so enabling channel partners to be able to resell this option is important, Galvanek says. But it was also important to get the pricing right, so that customers didn't find themselves with large overage charges on wireless services, she adds.

AT&T does already wholesale other wireless services to a variety of service providers. Verizon Enterprise Solutions 's wholesale unit launched an array of wireless services 18 months ago, a clear indication of the growing role that wireless options play in the wholesale and channel business (See Verizon Wholesale Expanding Wireless Reach.)

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photo Review: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
The Revolution Will Be Automated
Steve Saunders, CEO and founder, Light Reading, 10/10/2017
DT: Brutal Automation Is Only Way to Succeed
Iain Morris, News Editor, 10/10/2017
Complexity Could Derail Automation, Say Telcos
Iain Morris, News Editor, 10/10/2017
WiCipedia: Twitter Threats, Diversity Hires & Oracle in Hot Seat
Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, 10/6/2017
Netflix Hikes Rates, Tries to Outrun Debt
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/6/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Hunt & Peck Click Here
Giving new meaning to hunt-and-peck typing!
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed