MegaPath Teams With Tenfold to Integrate Biz Apps

PLEASANTON, Calif. -- MegaPath, a provider of voice, data, security and cloud services in North America, today announced a new partnership with Tenfold, the leading phone intelligence platform for the entire customer lifecycle. Through this partnership, MegaPath is releasing a new Hosted Voice service add-on called MegaPath Connector, powered by Tenfold, giving customers the ability to integrate MegaPath Hosted Voice and MegaPath One services with more than 25 CRM and Help Desk applications in a matter of minutes.

Via a simple plug-in, MegaPath Connector, MegaPath Hosted Voice customers can unlock click-to-dial capabilities, automatic call logging, caller-info screen pops and advanced call analytics within their CRM or helpdesk application. Supported applications include Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, SugarCRM, Zendesk, and Zoho. MegaPath Connector is quick to deploy, easy to use, and easy to self-manage.

“MegaPath is excited to bring the functionality of MegaPath Hosted Voice into the business applications our customers use every day,” said Arnaud Gautier, Chief Marketing Officer, MegaPath. “Customers gain efficiencies within their CRM, including the ability to click to dial, automatically log calls, and enter notes during a call. In addition to Hosted Voice, MegaPath Connector is a perfect complement to MegaPath’s unified communication service, MegaPath One, and our Call Center Premium service.”

In addition to the CRM and Helpdesk applications supported in today’s release, MegaPath offers Outlook integration, as well as Skype for Business integration, giving businesses the ability to bridge Microsoft’s collaboration platform with MegaPath’s advanced telephony service, at a fraction of the cost of traditional PBX integrations. The MegaPath Connector add-on is available immediately.

MegaPath Inc.