CenturyLink Packages VoIP for Small Biz

MONROE, La. - CenturyLink, Inc. today unveiled CenturyLink Business VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) for small businesses, a pre-configured service that delivers premium phone features at a flat monthly rate. The new service, available immediately, enables small businesses to quickly acquire a reliable, cost-effective and advanced VoIP solution that CenturyLink manages for customers.

"CenturyLink is committed to helping small businesses grow by providing cost-effective technology services that help them avoid unnecessary IT costs and scale to their changing needs," said Vernon Irvin, senior vice president, CenturyLink. "Our new robust communications platform gives these businesses access to enterprise-grade features without the need for on-site IT technical support to install and maintain services. Budget-conscious businesses can rely on CenturyLink to meet all of their technology needs, including high-speed internet plus a suite of offerings with Office 365 and other business applications."

CenturyLink Business VoIP for small business leverages a single cloud-based unified communications platform for business-class communications, enhancing flexibility, mobility, collaboration and customer engagement. This pre-packaged service comes fully ready to use and customers can use their existing analog or IP phone equipment with optional softphone, or purchase new equipment.

"Adoption of VoIP solutions is expanding rapidly among small businesses as they look to migrate from traditional phone services to integrated, IP-based voice and unified communications solutions to meet the needs of an increasingly distributed and mobile workforce," said Amy Lind, research manager, Business VoIP and Unified Communications with industry analyst firm IDC. "Small businesses generally lack budget to make significant technology investments and IT support staff, so they are looking for plug-and-play solutions that offer predictable, flat-rate pricing, require little training or ongoing maintenance and support and that are flexible and scalable."

When purchasing CenturyLink Business VoIP, customers can choose from two packages, both of which include unlimited nationwide long distance, competitive international rates and premium VoIP features. For a small additional monthly cost, customers can purchase additional unified communications features such as Outlook directory and calendar integration and file sharing between clients, plus integrate multiple devices such as a laptop or cell phone to utilize their VoIP service when offsite.

CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL)