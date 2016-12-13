|
Zuckerberg Tries Out the Oculus Rift VR Glove
2/15/2017
Facebook CEO shows off a new way to interact with the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset: an Oculus glove.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
From The Founder
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV
Upcoming Live Events
March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
May 15, 2017, Austin, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
SlideshowsA Photo Tour of CES 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
RIP Twitter. It's Walking Dead Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 2/10/2017
T-Mobile CEO: M&A Coming but Not Quite Yet Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 2/14/2017
CenturyLink Embraces OTT Video Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 2/10/2017
Nokia's Buying Comptel: What the Analysts Say Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-chief, 2/9/2017
IBM, Ericsson Unveil 28GHz 5G Antenna Brian Santo, Senior editor, Test & Measurement / Components, Light Reading, 2/9/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Upcoming Webinars
February 17, 2017
IBM Using AI to Enhance Operations & Create Opportunities in Telecom
February 21, 2017
How to Succeed in the New Age of Software-Defined WANs?
March 7, 2017
Understanding the SDN-Driven IP and Optical Renaissance
March 7, 2017
IoT Security - Be Battle Ready
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
Just a Few More Tweaks... Click Here
Live Digital Audio