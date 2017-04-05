The Near Future Is Here

WASHINGTON, DC – What does the near future look like? That's the question CableLabs and the NCTA tried to answer at the Near Future Conference in the nation's capital this week. The idea was to show what massive bandwidth and computational power can enable, including everything from virtual, interactive models of cities to AI-powered holograms. Stay tuned for more from Light Reading on how the event turned out. But in the meantime, click through below for a visual tour.

Holomaps In the future, you won't need physical models to explore and design buildings, cities or, let's say, an infrastructure deployment; you'll only need a Microsoft HoloLens and software from Taqtile. In this picture, the inset photo at bottom left shows an empty table and a gentleman about to don a HoloLens headset. The larger image shows the virtual, interactive model of a city that appears on the empty table when viewed through the HoloLens gear.

— Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, Light Reading