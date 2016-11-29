Nokia OZO Partners With Youku on VR Content

LAS VEGAS -- Nokia today announced that Youku, China's leading digital entertainment platform, has chosen the Nokia OZO VR ecosystem of technologies to bring the most immersive VR content to the more than 500 million monthly active users engaged in its premier online video platform which has daily views of more than 1.1 billion. By utilizing Nokia's industry-leading, comprehensive OZO VR solution, Youku users and content creators will be able to experience and share the highest quality VR content including natively captured spatial audio.

"China is one of the most progressive VR markets in the world with an appetite for high-quality virtual reality experiences that is enormous and growing," said Paul Melin, vice president of digital media at Nokia Technologies. "Our collaboration with Youku enables millions more people to enjoy incredibly immersive video and audio VR content through a well-known and trusted platform."

Youku will utilize the entire OZO VR solution, which includes the OZO Camera, OZO Software Suite, OZO Live and OZO Player SDK in the creation and distribution of content ranging from film and television to news and documentary, as well as professional user-generated content featuring Youku's top talent. Youku will be the first Chinese content producer and distributor to have fully integrated the Nokia OZO ecosystem of technologies.

Importantly, Youku will integrate Nokia's OZO Player SDK and OZO Audio solutions, which are designed to deliver a superior consumer experience, into all its platforms, mobile apps and consumer offerings, enabling its enormous audience to enjoy 3D 360 degree VR. The OZO Player SDK allows VR professionals to create amazing VR app experiences on most major platforms with a single, unified development interface. Full-featured reference players are also included in the SDK for all supported platforms - including Oculus Desktop, Oculus Mobile/GearVR, HTC Vive and Google VR for Android and iOS - making it quick and easy to create robust apps, and reach the broadest possible audience with a minimum of development effort. The multi-platform OZO Player SDK is now available in a free version as well as a Pro tier with more features and larger deployment options.

