& cplSiteName &

Mobile AR to Rocket Past Other Immersive Formats

Aditya Kishore
10/4/2017
50%
50%

Augmented reality (AR) on mobile devices will have almost twice the installed base by the end of 2017 than the entire AR/VR headset market by 2021, according to new analysis from Digi-Capital. Fundamentally revising its previous market thesis, analysis and forecasts for this sector, its new report states that the mobile AR market will be driven by Apple ARKit, Google ARCore and Facebook Camera Effects platforms, which could have an installed base of 900 million users by the end of 2018. Digi-Capital believes their launch will change the trajectory of the whole market.

The researcher believes that the emergence of AR as a rival platform diminishes the market potential for virtual reality (VR). The higher cost and weight of headsets will limit "premium" or fully immersive VR, particularly since a simpler and easier version is available via mobile AR.

Also by taking much of the AR functionality into software, mobile AR is increasingly independent of hardware manufacturers and operators. As such, both parties will have little opportunity to generate new revenue from these applications. The study notes that smartphone makers and developers are pivoting towards mobile AR as well.

Digi-Capital believes that even smartglasses like the Microsoft HoloLens could take a decade to become widely adopted, and headset-based immersive experiences will only take off in 2019-2020, when standalone headsets (not tethered to PCs or mobile devices) emerge.

According to the researcher, "The combined impact is a significant upgrade for AR and a material downgrade for VR."

Digi-Capital expects the base of mobile AR users to grow to more than 3 billion by 2021, while other platforms, such as smartglasses, premium VR and mobile VR combined will be in the range of 100 million users in the same timeframe.

Despite this market dominance, revenue from mobile AR will be about two thirds of total sector revenue. This is due to the lower entry price-point for mobile AR. According to Digi-Capital, "Mobile AR software's economics are similar to the broader mobile market, where vast user bases with relatively low ARPU can deliver high growth and profitability. Smartglasses, premium VR and (to a lesser extent) mobile VR benefit from significantly higher ARPU due to hardware sales, but much smaller installed bases limit their non-hardware revenue potential."

Digi-Capital has a handy graph to show relative shares of revenue per format, but to get the actual numbers, you'll have to pay full price.

The researcher clarifies: "Where mobile AR dominates AR/VR installed base, it could account for only 2/3 of total market revenue by 2021. Mobile AR could deliver 4.8x smartglasses, 1.3x premium VR and 1.5x mobile VR revenue in 2018, growing to 3.9x smartglasses, 4.8x premium VR and 9.6x mobile VR revenue by 2021."

Mobile AR's geographic distribution is largely in line with current smartphone/tablet distribution, and VR's distribution is similar to current games market distribution, according to the report. It concludes that as a result, AR/VR revenue could be dominated by Asia, and specifically China, Japan and South Korea.

— Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Steve Saunders sits down with RIFT.io FTO Matt Harper to learn how a bunch of telecom veterans are tackling the core issues behind NFV.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photo Review: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
AT&T: Is It a Bird? A Plane? No, It's a COW!
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/27/2017
The Strange Case of Gas Pumps & Bluetooth Skimmers
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/28/2017
Amazon Heats Up TV Hardware Battle
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/28/2017
Blockbuster Makes a Comeback in the Nordics
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 9/29/2017
Trump Pulls a Trump on Infrastructure Strategy
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/29/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Now That's a Good Connection! Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed