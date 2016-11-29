Ericsson, Tactai Team on VR at CES 2017

STOCKHOLM -- Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has co-developed a virtual reality experience with Tactai enabling users to navigate media titles using hand gestures while receiving tactile feedback throughout the interaction. The demonstration will be available in the Ericsson booth (#10939) at the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center during CES 2017.

The companies will demonstrate a new, proof of concept user interface for VR allowing content to have embedded interactive elements that respond to touch. Viewers can pause content playback using hand gestures to touch, grab and interact with elements of the video within the virtual environment. Tactai's Touch(TM) technology allows content creators and owners to incorporate interactive elements for product information or to deliver contextual information, including embedded 3D experiences, into new or existing VR/AR content. Ericsson is enabling this immersive VR/AR experience, which until now, required levels of computing power, connectivity and data storage unprecedented in today's networks.

To create truly powerful experiences in the virtual world, Tactai's team of researchers delved deep into the physics and biology of how humans touch and feel in the natural world. The insights from this research has informed the development of unique and proprietary touch-enabling technology that mimics nature and mirrors human biology. The technology closely recreates how humans perceive the presence of objects and their surface characteristics when interacting with them in the real world.

