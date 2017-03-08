Windstream Launches Combined UC & SD-WAN Service

Following on the heels of its $227.5 million acquisition of Broadview Networks in April, Windstream is now providing a fully cloud-based unified communications service to its small and midsized business and enterprise customers. (See Windstream Buys UC Provider Broadview.)

The first update to Windstream's Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions portfolio includes the addition of Broadview’s OfficeSuite paired with the operator's SD-WAN platform, according to today's release. (See Windstream Updates UCaaS Services by Adding Broadview's OfficeSuite Paired With Windstream’s SD-WAN .)

Windstream's UCaaS features include phone, contact center, company-wide chat, video services, access to cloud services and VoIP offerings like Skype and a customer portal for self-management and customization of UC features. Because it's cloud-based, employees can access the MyOfficeSuite services on any device.

OfficeSuite serves cloud-based UC services to more than 250,000 users nationwide, said Brian Crotty, president of Windstream's Mid-Market and Small Business division, in the release.

Windstream is applying software-defined networking (SDN) to address network traffic challenges stemming from the use of cloud applications. The updated services use SDN to dynamically route traffic over a combination of private and public access types and provide customers with network control from a centralized location.

In January, Windstream announced its partnership with VeloCloud for SD-WAN services as part of a strategy to target mid-market business customers increasing their use of cloud-based business applications. The combined UC and SD-WAN service also provides 100% cloud-based UC services and up to 100% SLAs for SD-WAN connectivity, according to the announcement. (See Windstream Targets Mid-Market With SD-WAN.)

Gartner predicts worldwide spending on unified communications will grow at a 3.2% CAGR and reach $43.4 billion by 2020. The largest growth opportunity is in cloud telephony, followed by cloud-based web-conferencing services, the research firm reports.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading