& cplSiteName &

Orange Business Services Surpasses 200K User Subscriptions for Cisco Spark

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
12/4/2017
50%
50%

PARIS -- Orange Business Services has registered more than 200,000 user subscriptions for Cisco Spark and hundreds of the popular Spark Boards for more than 20 multinational enterprise customers, and the momentum is accelerating.

Cisco Spark by Orange satisfies a growing user demand for a single, simple, secure and collaborative mobile workspace. However, Cisco Spark by Orange is more than just a cloud collaboration platform, it is an enabler for enterprise digitization.

Custom-made innovation
As part of this initiative, Orange has opened Cisco Spark by Orange Open Labs. This network of labs provides a global mix of physical and virtual resources, which is designed to provide a dedicated space for innovation and development.

At the labs, customers can integrate collaboration, connectivity, bot development and application integrations with the Cisco Spark API catalog. The labs provide a live software and API development environment between Cisco Spark and third-party applications. Enterprises will be able to develop specific apps leveraging Cisco Spark by Orange APIs and integrate them smoothly into their business processes, maximizing efficiency and resources.

A use case example could include creating a bot for bank customers, enabling them to pick up personal finance documents in a secure Spark space or creating a Spark space for specific customers where diverse teams from sales to marketing and customer service can access documents, chat or video conference with experts.

Collaboration made simple
Cisco Spark by Orange provides team messaging, voice and video calling, online meetings, white board capabilities and a robust set of application programming interfaces (API) for workflow optimization across multiple enterprise applications.

Orange customers include a global mining company that is using Cisco Spark with WebEx and Spark Boards to enable collaboration across the globe. The solution features 24/7 support and seamless integration with its existing service management. It has enabled the enterprise to reduce costs worldwide using toll-free numbers and competitive rates on call back, while boosting end-user productivity.

"Customers are asking for single-vendor collaboration solutions that help them improve productivity and outpace the competition, and that's what we are delivering with Cisco Spark by Orange. With this solution our co-innovation capability is well supported by our Open Lab initiative," said André Smit, vice president Global Collaboration Sales at Cisco.

"Through the new Cisco Spark features, we are convinced that we can now offer a fully collaborative suite which fulfills all the digital transformation workspace promises. The proof is in the fact that our multinational customers are already jumping on board. As even further validation, Orange Business Services was recently positioned as a Leader in Gartner's latest global Magic Quadrant for UCaaS," explains Vannina Kellershohn, vice president Universal & Unified Communications Business Unit at Orange Business Services.

Orange Business Services

Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
December 5-7, 2017, The Intercontinental Prague
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Meet Philo TV
More Slideshows
Infographics
SmartNICs aren't just about achieving scale. They also have a major impact in reducing CAPEX and OPEX requirements.
Hot Topics
Update: Nokia Denies Reports of Juniper Deal
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/29/2017
Ericsson Hypes 5G After Telcos Slam 5G Hype
Iain Morris, News Editor, 11/28/2017
Where Does Comcast Really Stand on Paid Prioritization?
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 11/29/2017
Sigfox in Peril as Senior Execs Exit – Sources
Iain Morris, News Editor, 11/28/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives