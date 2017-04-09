Optus Wholesale Collaborates With BroadSoft for Cloud Communications

GAITHERSBURG, Md. -- Optus Wholesale has introduced a new cloud-based Unified Communications (UC) solution for service providers, addressing increased end-user demand for cloud services.

Optus Cloud-UCX provides Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) across multiple devices simultaneously, using one simple interface. The solution also allows wholesale partners to create and white-label their own UC products.

It comes as cloud UC platforms continue to grow in popularity, with end users moving away from costly and complicated traditional PABX systems. Designed specifically for the needs of the wholesale market, the solution is deployed using BroadSoft Business, with Optus the first tier one telco in Australia to deploy the BroadCloud platform as a complete cloud-based solution.

John Castro, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Optus Wholesale said: “With the Australian UC market forecast to pass $1 billionby 2021i, this is a huge growth area and it is becoming increasingly important for service providers to support their customers as they move to the cloud. We’re proud to be collaborating with BroadSoft to bring its market leading BroadSoft Business UC portfolio to wholesale customers through Optus Cloud-UCX.”

“The launch of this product demonstrates Optus Wholesale’s commitment to innovation, as we continue to develop and invest in products designed to keep our service provider partners competitive in the market.”

Optus Cloud-UCX is deployed on a 100% cloud-based, carrier-grade network infrastructure. The platform is also hosted in geo-redundant Equinix data centers.

