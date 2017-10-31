& cplSiteName &

Masergy Tidies Up UCaaS Collaboration

Carol Wilson
10/31/2017
50%
50%

Masergy is joining the growing number of operators that are making it easier for enterprises to combine all forms of communication -- voice, chat, instant messaging and more -- into one convenient package. The company last week introduced the Masergy Communicator Hub, a cloud-based aggregation service that integrates information from many forms of recent files, including emails, recent IM sessions and social media, to provide context for real-time communication.

The new service recognizes that businesses and their workers are communicating in many different ways internally and externally, and need a way to tie all those communications together in a coherent context, says Dean Manzoori, Masergy Communications Inc. vice president of Global Cloud Communications.

Masergy has been offering Communicator as a Unified Communications (UC) option for a while now, he adds, but with this new Hub tool -- included at no extra charge -- its customers can more easily navigate the landscape of messaging, online chats, emails and IMs by centralizing the information on one screen. In addition, it is now possible to share screens with those who don't have collaboration tools using WebRTC.

"For example, if you call me and you are one of my contacts, I can look at recent emails or documents we have shared, including those in Saleforce.com, Office 365 and Google [applications]," he says. And Masergy will be adding other Software-as-a-Service apps over time.

Want to know more about fronthaul and backhaul options for wireless networks, especially 5G? Join us in New York City on November 10 for Light Reading's '5G Transport & Networking Strategies' event. There is still time to register.

All of this is done in the name of worker productivity, he adds. By tying together all the ways that businesses communicate today, Masergy believes it allows workers to be much more productive, instead of having to constantly search through multiple programs and databases to find the relevant information.

"At the end of the day, we sell productivity," Manzoori says. "As customers mature, as they learn about new technology advances, they come to us and this is one of the requirements now. If you don't have these, I think you will be shut out."

A growing number of businesses don't have desktop phones but use Communicator and a softphone as a replacement, he adds. These new services become a way to gain additional "stickiness" with customers. Masergy is already seeing that 50% of the new customers it adds want the Communicator features, even before Hub came out. And it is finding that customers looking for UC options will discover Masergy and buy its networking services as well, Manzoori says.

Increasingly, services like this appear to be table stakes if network operators want their business services to have the same appeal as over-the-top, cloud-based communications plays such as Twilio.

The new capabilities are based on BroadSoft Inc. technology.

Related posts:

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
SCTE Slide Show: Arris & Cisco Play Nice!
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
5 Reasons to Ignore Automation
Dennis Mendyk, Vice President of Research, Heavy Reading, 10/24/2017
Netflix's Busy Week: Debt, Data & Video Monogamy
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/25/2017
Heavy Reading: It's Simple – Automate or Die
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/25/2017
Income Drives Cord-Cutting, Not Age: Report
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/26/2017
Comcast Not Immune to Pay-TV Declines
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 10/26/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Sometimes Typing Doesn't Do the Trick... Click Here
... and you just have to yell at the screen.
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives