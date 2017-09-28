|
How immmr Is Innovating in the Voice Comms World
9/28/2017
immmr, a German startup spun out of Deutsche Telekom's T-Labs, is looking to gain ground in the digital comms market with a multimedia app that offers virtual numbers and lets anyone communicate from any device, explains CEO Judit Andrasi.
