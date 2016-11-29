Di Palma to Direct BroadSoft's Sales Operations

GAITHERSBURG, Md. -- BroadSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSFT), a global unified communications as a service (UCaaS) leader, today announced that it has appointed Dino Di Palma as Chief Revenue Officer. In this newly created position, Dino will lead the BroadSoft global sales organization and continue to drive revenue growth, with the new, expanded BroadSoft Business portfolio and the "Powered by BroadSoft" branding and partner initiatives.

"Dino is a proven executive who has significant relationships with our service provider customers and prior success driving rapid revenue growth. He brings to BroadSoft the expertise we were looking for to build on our position as the global cloud unified communications market share leader and we are very pleased that he has joined our team," said Michael Tessler, president and chief executive officer, BroadSoft.

"BroadSoft Business is the most comprehensive cloud unified communications suite in the industry with a fully integrated portfolio of cloud PBX, unified communications, team collaboration and contact center applications," adds Di Palma, "This is an exciting time to join the BroadSoft team and I am looking forward to helping accelerate the Company's growth."

Prior to joining BroadSoft, Mr. Di Palma was the Chief Executive Officer of Benu Networks. Earlier in his career, Mr. Di Palma was the Chief Operating Officer of Acme Packet, which was acquired in 2013 by Oracle for $2.1 billion. In that role, he oversaw Acme Packet's global sales and business development, customer service and support, and manufacturing organizations. Prior to serving as COO, Mr. Di Palma served as Acme Packet's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales & Business Development.

BroadSoft Inc.