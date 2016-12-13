Avaya's Losses Widen in 2016

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Avaya reported financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2016. Total revenue for the fourth quarter was $958 million, up $76 million compared to the prior quarter as demand improved for products and services, and decreased $50 million year-over-year, due to lower demand for unified communications hardware. GAAP gross margin was 60.9% for the fourth quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin was 61.8%, which compares to 62.4% for the prior quarter and 62.0% for the fourth quarter of 2015. GAAP operating loss was $428 million, reflecting $542 million of impairment of goodwill and intangibles. Non-GAAP operating income was $229 million which compares to $180 million for the prior quarter and $202 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2015. For the quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $284 million or 29.6% of revenue, which compares to adjusted EBITDA of $223 million or 25.3% for the prior quarter, and $246 million or 24.4% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2015.

For fiscal 2016, Avaya reported revenue of $3,702 million, down 9% compared to fiscal 2015, or down 8% in constant currency. GAAP gross margin for fiscal 2016 was 60.6%. Non-GAAP gross margin was a record 61.5%. GAAP operating loss was $262 million, reflecting $542 million of impairment of goodwill and intangibles. Non-GAAP operating income was $756 million in fiscal 2016 compared to $718 million in fiscal 2015. Fiscal 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $940 million represented a record 25.4% of revenue, and was $40 million higher compared to fiscal 2015. Cash flow from operations was $113 million and free cash flow was $17 million for fiscal year 2016, reflecting one-time payments of approximately $82 million for a legal settlement and advisory fees. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $336 million as of September 30, 2016, an increase of $67 million from the prior quarter and up $13 million from fourth quarter 2015.

“Avaya’s fourth fiscal quarter results reflect the strength of our technology portfolio, with major competitive wins at government agencies and enterprise customers across networking, contact center and private cloud services underpinned by continued transformation of the company to a superior operating model,” said Kevin Kennedy, president and CEO.

“Revenue and adjusted EBITDA exceeded the high end of our preliminary stated range,” continued Mr. Kennedy. “In constant currency, contact center and networking revenue increased double digit percentages from both the prior quarter and year-over-year, while unified communications products declined year-over-year and grew sequentially. Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue and adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue reached new records for the company for both the quarter and full year 2016 driven by lower operating expenses. Our strategic roadmap is being well received as customers are upgrading to our newest platforms due to our industry leadership position and outstanding customer service as witnessed by Avaya’s fourth quarter Net Promoter Score of 58. As mentioned in our press release today, the decision to restructure through a chapter 11 process reflects the company’s debt structure, as opposed to the strength of Avaya’s operations and business model. Looking forward, we remain committed to improving our operating performance and capital structure while creating value for our customers.”

