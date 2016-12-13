Deutsche Telekom Unveils White Label Smart Home Solution

BONN, Germany -- The Deutsche Telekom white label portfolio for smart homes makes it easy for business partners to enter the market with new services, like new pricing models, and the possibility to integrate smart home functionality into alternative gateways. The integrated Qivicon smart home platform has expanded its international presence by offering consumers new devices for security and convenience. The smart home platform also boasts certification and high security: Qivicon was recently granted the ISO 9001 quality management certification, and has also received the highest possible rating from AV-Test, the independent institute for IT security testing.

White label portfolio for fast market entry

When companies expand their core business through the addition of a smart home solution, they are simultaneously developing new business areas with the potential to generate more revenue – not to mention greater customer loyalty. Deutsche Telekom's white label portfolio for smart homes makes entering this market quick and easy.

The portfolio combines the open and secure Qivicon Smart Home platform with smart home gateways, apps, devices and services. Companies have many options to tailor the offering to meet their individual needs and those of their customers. For example, the Qivicon Home Base smart home functionality can be integrated into existing gateways, and different pricing models can be defined. This provides smart home customers with freedom of choice – they can opt for a one-time payment or a monthly fee. The white label app also provides new opportunities for optimizing customer loyalty and retention. Consumers start out with a basic version of the app, and add new functionality as required, enabling them to gradually upgrade to a premium version, in a very affordable way.

Expanding business with smart home solutions is a logical step towards more revenue, especially in the telecommunications sector. Due to their infrastructure, telco providers already play a fundamental role in the homes of consumers. And they have vast experience in the marketing and billing of services that puts them in a strong position to serve customers in their digital homes of the future.

