& cplSiteName &
Video

CES 2018: Inside Comcast’s Smart Home

1/12/2018
50%
50%
A year after Comcast unveiled its operating system for the connected home, now branded xFi, the cable company introduced a vastly expanded set of features for the platform and announced plans to make home automation services available to more than 15 million customers with compatible WiFi gateways.
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders grills Cisco's Roland Acra on how he's bringing automation to life inside the data center.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
March 22, 2018, Denver, Colorado | Denver Marriott Tech Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Signs & Celebs for Net Neutrality
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
MWC 2018 Threatens to Be 5G New Radio Bore
Iain Morris, News Editor, 1/10/2018
Sprint Says No to mmWave, Yes to Mobile 5G
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 1/11/2018
Altice USA Embraces Home-Alone Strategy
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 1/11/2018
Huawei Still Knocking on US Door – but AT&T Deal Thwarted
Ray Le Maistre, International Group Editor, 1/9/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Customer Support Done Right Click Here
"You've reached 'Who's a Good Boy?' How can I direct your call?"
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives