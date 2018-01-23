|
Calix: Moving Into the Home & Subscriber Experience
1/8/2018
PRAGUE 2017 -- Calix’s new technology, EXOS, is focused on bringing growth and management into smart home devices to focus more on the experience. Michel Langlois also talks about how important it is to have a rhetoric that consumers can relate and understand.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
Cutting Energy Use With Distributed Access Architecture Contextual Service Assurance in 5G: New requirements; New Opportunities Huawei ICBC Project Wins DCD Living at the Edge Award of 2017 New Profits from New Copper in Emerging Markets Protecting Against Malware: Using DPI Inside Security Solutions to Detect Lateral Movements
Featured Video
From The Founder
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
March 22, 2018, Denver, Colorado | Denver Marriott Tech Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
All Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
SlideshowsSlideshow: Signs & Celebs for Net Neutrality
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
AT&T Doles Out End-of-Year Pink Slips Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/2/2018
Analyst Nolle: Open Source More Likely to Solve Telecom's Problems Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 1/3/2018
AT&T Joins 5G Marketing War, Promising 'Mobile' Launch in 2018 Iain Morris, News Editor, 1/4/2018
T-Mobile CEO: We'll 'Leapfrog' AT&T & Verizon With Mobile 5G Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 1/2/2018
Sigfox CIO Said to Be Latest Senior Exec to Depart Iain Morris, News Editor, 1/2/2018
Upcoming Webinars
January 23, 2018
Defining the 5G Network Connectivity Challenge
January 25, 2018
Re-Defining the WAN With Session Smart Networking
January 30, 2018
Intent-Based Verification - The Key to the Autonomous Network
Animals with Phones
New Year, New You Click Here The selfie struggle is real.
Live Digital Audio
Like Us on Facebook
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Cloud Offers Business-Smart Operators a New Lease of Life
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
RuralStar – A New Horizon for Rural Mobile Users
By RuralStar
All Partner Perspectives
Huawei Helps Carriers to Scale Up, Scale Out Before 5G
By Ken Wieland, for Huawei