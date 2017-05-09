Where RJio Innovates, India's Incumbents Follow

A new player in any industry will aim to be disruptive and shake up the established order. In India's fast-consolidating mobile market, Reliance Jio, with its launch of 4G services in September last year, seems to be gleefully playing that disruptor role. Led by Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, the operator is responsible for a raft of innovations that have forever changed the rules of the local game.
Capturing more than 125 million subscribers in the first ten months of operations, Reliance Jio has become the fastest-growing service provider in the world. Its most important innovations over the last year are as follows:
VoLTE: So far, RJio is the only operator in India to have started offering voice services based on voice-over-LTE technology. Its service launch has forced longer-established rivals to start VoLTE trials, with Bharti Airtel Ltd. (Mumbai: BHARTIARTL), Idea Cellular Ltd. and Vodafone India all at various stages of that process. Already under pressure from Internet messaging services like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, telcos had been exploring the option of using VoLTE to lower costs before RJio's move. But it was only after RJio launched its commercial operations, and started offering free services for life to its customers, that rivals began to look at VoLTE more seriously. (See VoLTE Picks Up in India .)
JioPhone: The launch of a low-cost 4G feature phone by RJio will forever change the Indian service providers' approach toward devices. Indian telcos have traditionally shied away from offering subsidized devices along with services. But as a pure-play 4G operator, RJio had to think of innovative ways to expand its addressable market. Smartphones, after all, account for just 280 million of the 780 million handsets in the country. The low-cost JioPhone it came up with is designed to appeal to the most price-conscious Indian consumer. And it has forced Airtel, Vodafone and Idea to respond. All three are now forming alliances with device makers to offer bundled devices to their subscribers. (See RJio Disrupts Again With Low-Cost 4G Phone.)
Aadhaar-based subscriber onboarding: Possibly the biggest innovation in India has been an overhaul of the subscriber onboarding process. While previously it would take three to five days for a service provider to verify a customer's details before activating services, that process now takes just a few minutes. With the Aadhaar (which means "foundation" in Hindi) system, each citizen is given a unique 12-digit number that he or she can use for government services and benefits. However, RJio has also been using the Aadhaar system for SIM card activations, making it easy for people with Aadhaar numbers to join its network. With rivals following its lead, Aadhaar has now become a standard onboarding process.
While India's incumbents have copied RJio in all of these cases, they have not always been followers. Airtel has made it possible for subscribers to carry forward their leftover data from the previous month. It also came up with a plan allowing users on a "family plan" to save 20% on their monthly bills and to create customized plans for different members.
But India's telcos must learn to be more innovative as part of their modus operandi, taking full advantage of key assets like subscriber data. That is not easy. Legacy infrastructure and organizational structure are likely to hinder such innovation, and some older players lack RJio's deep pockets. Ultimately, RJio has pushed the industry out of its comfort zone.
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Light Reading's annual 2020 Vision Executive Summit takes place this year at the Intercontinental in Prague, Dec. 5-7, 2017. Confirmed speakers include Carl Russo, CEO of Calix, as well C-level executives from Telstra, CenturyLink, Deutsche Telekom and Verizon Innovation Labs. Please visit
Light Reading Mobile Editor Dan Jones reviews the Moto Z2 Play, which he calls 'a nice modern Android phone with good battery life and one of the nicest cameras' he's seen. The Moto Z2 Play is a Gigabit LTE-ready phone, but we were not able to test speeds that fast in the US.
It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMware.
Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
Light Reading's annual 2020 Vision Executive Summit takes place this year at the Intercontinental in Prague, Dec. 5-7, 2017. Confirmed speakers include Carl Russo, CEO of Calix, as well C-level executives from Telstra, CenturyLink, Deutsche Telekom and Verizon Innovation Labs. Please visit
Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
Viavi's Koji Okamoto discusses CATV technology and trends with Alan Breznick of Light Reading. From DOCSIS 3.1 deployment to the impact of Distributed Access Architectures (DAA), bringing fiber closer to the home, and leveraging DWDM technology for business services.
At ANGA COM 2017, Cyrille Morelle, president and CEO of VeEX, updates Alan Breznick with VeEX's new products and technology. This includes VeSion cloud-based platform for network monitoring, AT2500-3G advanced spectrum analyzer and MTTplus-900 WiFi Air Expert module. He also comments on DOCSIS 3.1 deployment and Remote PHY technology.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.