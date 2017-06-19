T-Mobile Adds 1.3M Subs, Stays Quiet on 'Rumorville'

T-Mobile reported 1.3 million net customer additions for the second quarter Wednesday as the operator's CEO batted away questions about "rumorville" while saying he was "confident" about T-Mobile's position in the market.

There have been multiple rumors that T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S) are talking about a merger. Other speculation suggests Sprint is talking to cable companies about a spectrum deal -- to the exclusion of T-Mobile -- or even to investor Warren Buffett. (See Sprint Is Talking With Warren Buffett? and Charter, Comcast Eye Sprint Tie-Up – Report.)

T-Mobile CEO John Legere said that he wouldn't confirm or deny if the operator is talking to Sprint or not.

"This is a long game," said John Legere on a lengthy Wednesday call. "The same kind of things that made sense three months ago, make sense now." (See T-Mobile CEO: M&A Coming but Not Quite Yet for details of the extensive answers Legere gave on the last earnings call.)

T-Mobile 1.3 million customers additions in Q2 included 817,000 postpaid (monthly subscriber) adds, 94,000 prepaid (pay-as-you-go) adds and 422,000 wholesale adds.

The company reported revenue of $10.21 billion, up from $9.29 billion in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share blasted past Reuters analyst estimates of $0.38 per share, at $0.67 per share.

T-Mobile shares were up 3.11% at $63.90 in after-hours trading.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading