Mastercard & Boingo Join Forces for Global Unlimited WiFi Access

2/22/2017
PURCHASE, N.Y. and LOS ANGELES -- Mastercard and Boingo Wireless are providing Mastercard cardholders unlimited access to more than one million premium Boingo Wi-Fi hotspots around the world.

The Wi-Fi service is now available for select HSBC Mastercard cardholders in Argentina, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and the U.K. at no additional cost. As a result, these cardholders have the potential to save hundreds of dollars each year on roaming charges and subscriptions when accessing Wi-Fi hotspot locations in airports, hotels, restaurants and cafes, inflight and more.

Travel -- and connectivity while traveling -- is an increasing priority among people around the world. On the ground, more than half of the wealthiest travelers say that complimentary Wi-Fi is the top "desirable amenity" for them, per Resonance Consultancy. In the air, 63% of travelers access entertainment services on their own device while flying, according to SITA's 11th annual Passenger IT Trends Survey. And this trend is only going to grow, as the Cisco VNI reports that mobile data traffic will grow globally sevenfold from 2016 to 2021, a compound annual growth rate of 47%.

"We want to provide consumers with benefits and rewards that matter to them," said Francis Hondal, executive vice president, Credit & Loyalty, Mastercard. "That means making experiences they love, like travel, even better with a benefit that reflects their increasingly mobile lifestyles. This partnership with Boingo will help Mastercard cardholders stay connected whenever they want, wherever they go."

"We strive to meet the needs of our customers across all segments," said Vivek Agarwal, global head of Cards and Loans at HSBC. "Our Premier customers travel internationally so we have added access to Wi-Fi through over 1 million hotspots globally. This complements a range of other travel benefits they can enjoy."

"Wi-Fi is now an expectation for travelers, making access to Boingo hotspots the perfect membership benefit for Mastercard cardholders," said Dawn Callahan, chief marketing officer, Boingo. "With Boingo's blazing fast Wi-Fi speeds, cardholders can seamlessly connect to mobile activities on the go, such as streaming their favorite TV show, working remotely or Periscoping their vacation travelogue."

Boingo Wireless Inc.

