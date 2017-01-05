Eurobites: Vivendi Tightens Its Grip on Telecom Italia

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Euro firms complain about the Internet's gatekeepers; Denmark's TDC has flat Q1; Salt peppers Switzerland with 4G.
French conglomerate Vivendi has tightened its hold on Telecom Italia SpA (NYSE: TI) after fulfilling its ambition to appoint ten directors out of a possible 15 to the Italian company's board, Reuters reports. Vivendi is the largest stakeholder in Telecom Italia, holding a 24% chunk, but it has faced regulatory hurdles to its attempted stakebuilding in the telco. Vivendi had placed CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine at the top of its list of candidates for Telecom Italia's board, suggesting that it wants de Puyfontaine to replace Giuseppe Recchi as the Italian operator's chairman, though Reuters believes that today's board meeting is likely to confirm the current chairman, Giuseppe Recchi, in the role for now while Vivendi waits to hear a European ruling relating to its growing hold over Telecom Italia. (See Eurobites: Vivendi Fights Back After Italian Rebuff and Vivendi CEO Eyes Chairman Job at Telecom Italia.)
A group of disgruntled European Internet businesses, music streaming services Spotify and Deezer among them, have collaborated on a letter to the European Commission to complain about how the really big Internet platforms (no names, no pack drill) "abuse their privileged position." As the Financial Times reports (subscription required), the letter grumbles that some operating systems and app stores have evolved sneakily from "gateways" to "gatekeepers."
Pernille Erenbjerg, group CEO and president of Denmark's TDC A/S (Copenhagen: TDC), declared her company's first-quarter results "satisfactory," even though earnings declined 0.9% year-on-year on revenue that edged up 0.7% to 5.2 billion Danish kroner (US$766 million). Erenbjerg pointed to the fact that there were 9% fewer calls to TDC's customer service desk in the first quarter as evidence that the operator was getting something right.
Domestic first-quarter revenues at Belgium's Proximus rose 3.2% year-on-year, to €1.11 billion ($1.21 billion), despite mobile revenue for the residential and enterprise sectors coming in at 3.1% below that of the year-earlier period. The operator's international wholesale business unit, BICS , reported EBITDA of €33 million ($36.1 million), a 6.4% decline on the previous year.
Salt SA , the Swiss mobile operator that used to be part of Orange, is trumpeting the fact that its 4G network now covers 97% of the Swiss population. It highlights the fact that, particularly in the country's Alpine areas, "strategic positioning" of antennas can help its network penetrate hard-to-reach areas.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Mike Capuano, vice president of marketing at Infinera, discusses the advancement from Instant Bandwidth to new Instant Network capabilities, which include Bandwidth License Pools, Moveable Licenses and Automated Capacity Engineering (ACE).
The auto industry is facing some big transformations as electric vehicles, autonomous technology and connected cars are seen as the future of the industry. During the much-anticipated NY international auto show, there was an emergence of new technology and mobility service on the show floor. Aside from performance, brands like Lincoln, Hyundai, Honda, Mercedes and ...
In a brief discussion at MWC 2017, Heavy Reading analyst Adi Kishore talks to Pardeep Kohli, CEO, Mavenir Systems about the creation of the 'new Mavenir' and some of the key challenges facing operators in today's market. A key theme of the discussion centers around operator need for software-only, virtualized solutions and how they will need to adapt to ...
At Mobile World Congress 2017, the biggest mobile industry gathering of the year, Huawei showcased its new innovations and solutions with the theme "Open Road," which focuses on cloud, 5G, operation transformation, videos and consumer-oriented products. Its campaign has been recognized by three awards given by GSMA.
Lynn Comp, senior director of market development of Intel, is joined by Chong Zhang, storage engineer at Inspur and Ou Li Yan, architect for technology strategies of China Telecom, for a discussion of what NFV brings.
Khamis Abulgubein of IoT market development at Nokia demonstrates IMPACT (intelligent management platform for all connected things), a software solution with a horizontal approach to managing any device on any application.
Mike Capuano, vice president of marketing at Infinera, discusses the advancement from Instant Bandwidth to new Instant Network capabilities, which include Bandwidth License Pools, Moveable Licenses and Automated Capacity Engineering (ACE).
The auto industry is facing some big transformations as electric vehicles, autonomous technology and connected cars are seen as the future of the industry. During the much-anticipated NY international auto show, there was an emergence of new technology and mobility service on the show floor. Aside from performance, brands like Lincoln, Hyundai, Honda, Mercedes and ...
In a brief discussion at MWC 2017, Heavy Reading analyst Adi Kishore talks to Pardeep Kohli, CEO, Mavenir Systems about the creation of the 'new Mavenir' and some of the key challenges facing operators in today's market. A key theme of the discussion centers around operator need for software-only, virtualized solutions and how they will need to adapt to ...
At Mobile World Congress 2017, the biggest mobile industry gathering of the year, Huawei showcased its new innovations and solutions with the theme "Open Road," which focuses on cloud, 5G, operation transformation, videos and consumer-oriented products. Its campaign has been recognized by three awards given by GSMA.
Lynn Comp, senior director of market development of Intel, is joined by Chong Zhang, storage engineer at Inspur and Ou Li Yan, architect for technology strategies of China Telecom, for a discussion of what NFV brings.
Khamis Abulgubein of IoT market development at Nokia demonstrates IMPACT (intelligent management platform for all connected things), a software solution with a horizontal approach to managing any device on any application.
Dave Ward, SVP and CTO of Cisco, is joined by Sandra Rivera, corporate VP and general manager of network platforms group of Intel, on the revolutionary 5G technology that changes networking and computing fundamentally.
Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.