Eurobites: BT & Virgin Cement MVNO Relationship

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia branded smartphone launched -- but only in China; KPN rebrands colocation services; Saudis lend support to Uber.
BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA) and Virgin Media Inc. (Nasdaq: VMED) have signed a new five-year wholesale MVNO agreement, which will see BT-owned EE supply mobile network services to Virgin, part of the Liberty Global Inc. (Nasdaq: LBTY) cable empire. The agreement, which covers both data and voice services, replaces and extends an existing deal between the two companies. Virgin claims it was the first MVNO in the world, entering the mobile market in 1999. It now says it has 3 million subscribers. The two companies have become unlikely bedfellows: Unlike Vodafone UK , TalkTalk and Sky (NYSE, London: SKY), Virgin has sided with BT in the debate over whether BT's network access division, Openreach , should be structurally separated from its parent, to create what BT's critics say would be a more level playing field in the broadband infrastructure market. (See Eurobites: BT Draws Virgin Into Openreach Lobby.)
The first Nokia-branded smartphone to appear for three years has been launched -- but only in China. The Nokia 6, which runs Android 7.0 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, is being sold exclusively through Chinese online store JD.com by HMD Global, a Finnish company that was set up last year to exploit what it perceives as the continuing value of the Nokia brand in the mobile device market. Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) bought Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK)'s mobile phones business in November 2014 but failed to do much with it, seeing sales of its Windows Phone devices shrinking to a pinprick. (See Nokia Plays It Smart With Major Mobile Devices Brand Deal and Microsoft Buoyed by Cloud, Surface, Burnt by Phones.)
Dutch incumbent KPN Telecom NV (NYSE: KPN) has rebranded its colocation services as NLDC, creating a new company within the KPN group to run its six data centers dedicated to this business sector.
Saudi Arabia is assisting Uber and Careem, two companies behind ride-hailing apps of the same name, in their efforts to build their respective businesses in the kingdom, through state investment and light-touch regulation. As Reuters reports, the government is hoping that such apps will help more Saudi women join the workforce by providing a cheaper alternative to personal chauffeurs. But here's an idea, guys: why not let the women just drive themselves? Crazy, we know -- but it just might work.
Things you won't see in Saudia Arabia. (No. 6 in a series.)
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's Adi Kishore talks about the challenges of managing and monetizing bandwidth-intensive video, and how service providers will need to transform their networks to cope with the big video explosion.
Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst of IoT, Steve Bell, tells Light Reading how the Internet of Things (IoT) will transform service provider markets, business models and mindsets, and how virtualizing the network core and Fog networking is key to meeting the agility and flexibility demands of IoT in the future.
Ray Le Maistre and Prayson Pate, CTO of the Ensemble division at ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the details around the recent Ensemble SmartWAN announcement from ADVA and its potential impact on the SD-WAN movement as it goes virtual.
Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization.
Change in technologies, customer behavior, partnerships and more is accelerating and service providers must adapt, CenturyLink's director of network architecture, Bill Walker, tells Light Reading at 2020 Vision in Rome.
Ray Le Maistre and Stephan Rettenberger, VP of Marketing and Investor Relations at ADVA Optical Networking, talk about the real challenges of commercializing NFV and how ADVA is making network virtualization easier for their customers.
This informative interview with Robert Conger, AVP, ADTRAN, highlights the reasons global service providers and cable network operators are evaluating SDN for their broadband and Ethernet access networks. Operators are faced with new competition every day, whether that is over-the-top content providers or new overlay providers entering their markets. To be ...
At the recent Smart Cities Summit in Boston, Light Reading caught up with Torri Martin from the Atlanta Information Management Department to hear about the government's smart city plans. Here, Martin, who is director of SMARTATL, talks about
Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
GeSI is a global e-Sustainability Initiative organization bringing together 40 big multinational companies around the world. According to GeSI's report, information and communication technology can make the world more sustainable. Luis Neves, chairman of GeSI, shared with us his opinion at Ultra-broadband Forum (UBBF2016).
Mobile revenues are declining. Digicel, a player in the Caribbean telecommunications/entertainment space, has found a new way to engage customers and drive revenue. John Quinn, CTO of Digicel, shared with us its story at Ultra-broadband Forum (UBBF2016)
Altibox is the biggest fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) player and the largest provider of video and TV in Norway. They started out with zero customers in 2002. Now they have close to half a million households and companies attached to their FTTH business. Nils Arne, CEO of Altibox shared with us their story and insight on 5G at Ultra-broadband Forum (UBBF2016).
Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.